The Oscar of America Ferrera dress has a powerful meaning behind

America FerreraHe is saying goodbye to one of his favorite characters in style.

The actress uploaded a preview of her Oscar 2020 red carpet dress on her Instagram today, where she also shared the significant meaning behind her outfit.

"#Oscars for the final farewell of 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon and my Berkian warrior queen Astrid, "he began.

"Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras."

The legend accompanied a photo of the stunning star with a custom Alberta Ferretti dress and a gold headdress that was similar to Lencan's headdresses in the subsequent photos that Ferrera included.

In the photo, the artist also cradles her baby. In December, the Hypermarket lead shared on her Instagram that she and her husband Ryan Piers Williams They are expanding their family with their second child.

Tonight, the actress could also see her movie. How to train your dragon: the hidden world Go win an Academy Award.