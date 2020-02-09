The New York gunman runs to the police station and starts shooting cops! (Video)

A man from New York City entered a police station in the Bronx and shot a lieutenant in the New York police, and was captured by the camera.

Fortunately, the officer was shot in the arm. But this was the second shooting involved by police in the Bronx district of New York in just 12 hours.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning and was captured by the camera and in surveillance images. The suspect can be seen in the video entering District 41 in the Bronx. As he approached, he held a gun and shot the lieutenant at the reception.

Police inside the station responded quickly and started shooting at the gunman. In seconds, the man, who wore blue jeans, an orange and black jacket and a hat, was on the floor.

The suspect may also have shot another police officer. Police believe the same man shot a policeman on Saturday night.

Here are the shooting videos: