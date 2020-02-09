The new image of the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the LA Clippers for the first victory in 14 games | NBA News

The new Minnesota Timberwolves reached a franchise record of 26 triples to get a resounding 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and end a streak of 13 consecutive losses.

The new Minnesota Timberwolves were a puzzle too difficult to solve on Saturday, earning 24 points from Jordan McLaughlin and 23 from Malik Beasley to get a resounding 142-115 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and end a streak of 13 consecutive losses.

Three players debuted for a Timberwolves team that was busy before the NBA exchange deadline on Thursday. A player who did not dress was D & # 39; Angelo Russell, who was one of the biggest acquisitions on the last trading day.

Russell had a quadruple right bruise, but he took the microphone to talk to the crowd before the game and promise better things ahead. The results arrived earlier than expected.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points with 13 rebounds and nine assists. Beasley made his best seven-pointer mark in his Wolves debut. McLaughlin's total points were the highest of his career. James Johnson added 15 points, also in his Minnesota debut. McLaughlin had 11 assists, and Beasley had 10 rebounds.

The Timberwolves set a franchise record with 26 triples and shot 59.1 percent from long distance.

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and Paul George added 21 for the Clippers, who seemed slow to react to Minnesota's long-shot strategy and didn't have enough firepower to compete with it.

Milwaukee Bucks 112-95 Orlando Magic

















Brook Lopez highlighted a 23-point performance with five triples when Milwaukee Bucks visitors completed a four-game sweep of the Orlando Magic with a 112-95 victory on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo collected 18 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks, who have won 13 of their last 14 games overall and seven of their last eight against Orlando.

While the impressive numbers are true, a slow start and mainly non-competitive competition led the reigning MVP of the NBA to see its five-game streak of at least 30 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.

Khris Middleton recorded 21 points and 13 rebounds and Eric Bledsoe (18) and Wesley Matthews (12) also scored in double digits for Milwaukee.

Nikola Vucevic collected 21 points and 14 rebounds for his 26th double-double team leader for the Magic, who has lost three straight and eight of his last nine games.

LA Lakers 125-120 Golden State Warriors

















Anthony Davis crowned a great night on the foul line with three late free throws, helping Los Angeles Lakers visitors stop the new Golden State Warriors 125-120.

Davis shot 9 of 13 on the line on the road to a maximum of 27 team points to complement 10 rebounds. Avery Bradley bombed five triples to account for the majority of his 21 points, and LeBron James contributed 22 points, eight rebounds and a total of 11 assists for the Lakers, who won for the ninth time in their last 11 road games.

Andrew Wiggins, one of the four players who debuted with the Warriors, had 24 points, and Mark Chriss was the peak of the season with 26 for the Warriors, who lost at home for the eighth time in their last nine games.

Kyle Kuzma and Dwight Howard added 12 points each, Rajon Rondo had 11 and Danny Green 10 for the Lakers, who shot 52.4 percent in their first regular season game at the new Chase Center in San Francisco.

Wiggins, acquired on Thursday in Minnesota with a 2021 first-round pick in exchange for D & # 39; Angelo Russell, made eight of his 12 shots and compiled five steals.

Chriss' 26 points came in 12 of 15 shots and were one of the highest in his career. He also found time for a team of nine rebounds. Jordan Poole also finished with 19 points and Alen Smailagic 10 for the Warriors.

New Orleans Pelicans 124-117 Indiana Pacers

















Jrue Holiday scored 17 of its 31 highest points in the last quarter when visitors to the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 124-117.

Holiday, who missed most of the second quarter while receiving five points to close a cut over his right eye, added 10 assists to get his first double double since December 13.

JJ Redick scored 23 points, Derrick Favors had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Lonzo Ball scored 15.

The Pelicans played without All-Star forward Brandon Ingram and rookie Zion Williamson, who suffered ankle sprains in a 125-119 victory in Chicago on Tuesday.

Jeremy Lamb scored 26 points, T.J. Warren, returning from a three-game absence due to a concussion, added 22 points, Malcolm Brogdon scored 17, Domantas Sabonis had 16 and Myles Turner 10 to lead the Pacers, who lost their fifth consecutive game and fourth consecutive at home .

The Pacers' guard, Victor Oladipo, did not participate in the game because he has not been authorized to play at both ends of the consecutive games while recovering from knee surgery.

Denver Nuggets 117-108 Phoenix Suns

















Jamal Murray scored 36 points, Nikola Jokic added 23 points and the Denver Nuggets completed a season sweep of the Phoenix Suns, 117-108, at the Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Denver entered Saturday's clash after two days off, playing last Wednesday in a victory in Utah. However, Phoenix, who played the second leg in a row, went ahead in the first quarter.

The Suns came out of a blowout Friday night at the Houston Rockets, in which Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 39 points, her personal record. He continued with 20 points against Denver, and cooled significantly from the three-point range. Oubre shot 3 of 11 from beyond the arch after going 7 of 9 on Friday.

The consecutive, along with the headlines playing extended minutes, apparently wore in Phoenix. Both Oubre and Deandre Ayton, who finished with 28 points and 19 rebounds, recorded 42 minutes. Devin Booker, who scored 21 points but shot only 5 of 16 from the floor, played 37 minutes.

Paul Millsap was back in the Nuggets rotation. He recorded a double double from the bank with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Denver also received significant minutes from Monte Morris, who scored 11 points and distributed five assists. However, Murray was the driving force of the Nuggets offensively.

















He fired a blister of 14 of 17 from the floor, including 6 of 8 from a three-point range. Murray added five rebounds and five assists, also for Denver, which has now won seven of its last nine games.

Brooklyn Nets 118-119 Toronto Raptors

















Fred VanVleet scored 29 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, and the Toronto Raptors held on to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 119-118 visitors and extend their winning streak of the franchise to 14 games.

Pascal Siakam made the winning free kick with 22.9 seconds to play and finished with 20 points for the Raptors, who have won 18 of their last 19 games against the Nets, including 10 straight at home. Toronto has won the first three games between the teams this season.

Terence Davis II added 20 points for the Raptors. Matt Thomas had 15 best results in his career and Serge Ibaka scored 12.

Caris LeVert had 37 points for Brooklyn. Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 points and 11 assists, DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and 14 rebounds, Taurean Prince had 17 points and Joe Harris 11 for the Nets, who had won five of their previous seven games.

The Raptors were without guard Kyle Lowry, who suffered a whiplash in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Dallas Mavericks 116-110 Charlotte Hornets

















Seth Curry returned to his hometown and scored 26 points when the Dallas Mavericks tore host Charlotte Hornets 116-100.

Curry left the bench and fired 10 of 14 from the field, making six of his eight three-point attempts.

Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Tim Hardaway Jr. had 14 points, and Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson had 13 points for the Mavericks. Boban Marjanovic contributed 11 points.

Charlotte suffered her fifth consecutive loss. The 26 points of Devonte & # 39; Graham led the Hornets, while Miles Bridges had 20 points, Malik Monk added 19 points and Terry Rozier had 15.



Graham, who also had 10 assists, fired 10 of 20 from the field, but only 3 of 10 from beyond the goal.

Curry, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, was in his second game on so many nights after missing the previous two games with knee pain. He posted 20 points in the loss of a Friday night spot in Washington.

The Mavericks improved to 3-3 in the games without scoring leader Luka Doncic, who has been out for an ankle injury.

San Antonio Spurs 102-122 Sacramento Kings



Buddy Hield hit nine of 10 from a three-point range while scoring 31 points from the bench when the Sacramento Kings achieved a 122-102 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

Harrison Barnes recorded 25 points and seven rebounds when Sacramento won for the sixth time in the last eight games. Kent Bazemore and Nemanja Bjelica added 15 points each. De & # 39; Aaron Fox scored 13 points and Harry Giles III collected the best 12 rebounds of his career.

DeMar DeRozan scored 14 points in 30 minutes before he was ejected midway through the fourth quarter when the Spurs fell to 0-4 on an eight-game road trip.

Dejounte Murray had 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for San Antonio. Bryn Forbes scored 16 points, Derrick White added 13 from the bank and LaMarcus Aldridge contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

DeRozan was ejected for vehemently challenging a foul and Barnes made technical shots and two free throws to give Sacramento a 107-90 with 6:14 left. The Spurs never threatened again as they fell to 8-18 on the road.

New York Knicks 95-92 Detroit Pistons

















Julius Randle and Wayne Ellington had 17 points each and the New York Knicks visitors extended their best winning streak of the season to four games by beating the Detroit Pistons 95-92.

Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis scored 11 points each and Elfrid Payton had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for New York. The Knicks beat Detroit 47-28, including a 16-3 lead in offensive rebounds.

Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 20 points and nine assists. Christian Wood had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Tony Snell and John Henson contributed 12 points each. Henson was making his Detroit debut after being acquired from Cleveland on Thursday.

