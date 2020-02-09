The Mumbai schoolgirl is the youngest to climb the highest peak in South America

Kaamya Karthikeyan deployed the tricolor on the highest peak in South America. (Photo: ANI)

Kaamya Karthikeyan, a class seven student of the Navy Children School (NCS) in Mumbai, became the youngest girl in the world to reach Mount Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, Navy officials said Sunday .

At 6962 meters, Mt. Aconcagua is the highest peak outside Asia.

Kaamya Karthikeyan reached the top of the mountain on February 1 and deployed the tricolor, they said.

Navy officials said he accomplished this after years of physical and mental preparation and regular participation in adventure sports.

The young woman overcame many administrative obstacles and extreme climbing conditions to achieve this rare feat, they said.