The man, 30, and the woman, 28, are arrested for attempted murder while the woman dives off the third floor

The 30-year-old man and the 28-year-old woman are arrested for attempted murder while the 24-year-old woman fights for her life after sinking from the third floor.
- Victim, 24, in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being treated at the scene
- He fell from a tower in Erdington, Birmingham, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
- The woman who has been arrested is also being interrogated on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.
Police officers were photographed placing a forensic tarp over an area outside the tower
The images of the scene showed the tower block with an open window on the upper floor.
A blue forensic canvas was also photographed just outside the block on Tower Road, surrounded by police tape.
An officer has also been photographed accessing the scene.
The online photos also show an ambulance and at least three police cars on the scene.
West Midlands police said a cordon was established when an investigation was initiated into the circumstances of the fall.
