A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman sank last night on a third-floor floor outside Birmingham.

The 24-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after paramedics treated her on the spot.

He fell off the tower in Erdington just before 7pm on Saturday. The arrested woman is also being interrogated on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Police officers were photographed placing a forensic tarp over an area outside the tower

The images of the scene showed the tower block with an open window on the upper floor.

A blue forensic canvas was also photographed just outside the block on Tower Road, surrounded by police tape.

An officer has also been photographed accessing the scene.

The online photos also show an ambulance and at least three police cars on the scene.

West Midlands police said a cordon was established when an investigation was initiated into the circumstances of the fall.

