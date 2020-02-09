The impact of coronavirus on life in China could cause a shortage of NHL stick, according to the report

%MINIFYHTML91acb1b0d9bcb4f8443068dc7a2e85d911% %MINIFYHTML91acb1b0d9bcb4f8443068dc7a2e85d912%

According to reports, the impact of the coronavirus on life in China has had an unforeseen impact on the NHL since the equipment companies that mainly manufacture their hockey sticks in the country have stopped production.

NBC Sports hockey analyst Pierre Maguire made this claim for the first time during the broadcast of a Buffalo Sabers-Detroit Red Wings game on Thursday. On Saturday, Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reported that while hockey stick makers disputed that there is a "great shortage,quot; of sticks, the situation could quickly leave many players with little hand.

According to the Globe, Bauer, CCM and True Hockey manufacture their professional clubs in China, providing approximately 75 percent of NHLers with their clubs each year according to Gear Geek data. NHL players generally use new clubs in each game and have several at their disposal during any game. Modern canes made of composite fibers are commonly broken during games; A single player can easily lose three or more clubs on a particularly unfortunate day.

Maguire said during Thursday's broadcast that a team manager for Sabers or Red Wings said that many of the team's players are "using a stick limit for practice and maybe two for games," and that the players of The whole league are increasingly worried about their next batch of sticks could come.

In an email to the Globe, Bauer Hockey CEO Ed Kinnaly said the company is monitoring the situation and does not expect any impact for its global retailers, which he says are already stored at the end of the hockey season. He said that as of now, his custom lever operation that works with college and professional players expects to restart operations on Monday and that the company has backup stocks in North America to meet the needs of the NHL.

The only major company that provides sticks to the NHL from outside China is Warrior, owned by New Balance, which provides approximately 22 percent of the league with its clubs made in Tijuana, Mexico. A company official told the Globe that players currently supporting other companies have approached Warrior about the potential change of brands if necessary.

"He does not like to take a situation like this where it is a health problem and there are many concerns," Dan Mecrones told the Globe. “From our perspective, we will take any type of business that comes our way to also help with the situation. We would be helping the game if we can provide the equipment that others could not. "

As of Sunday, the World Health Organization has reported 37,558 confirmed cases of coronaviruses worldwide. The vast majority of cases have occurred in China, where the virus has claimed 812 lives. The Chinese government reportedly extended the closure of a one-week factory from January 25 that originally observed the Chinese New Year until Monday, but WHO still assesses the level of risk in China as "very high."