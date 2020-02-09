The handsome son of La La Anthony rises above her in gorgeous new red carpet photos

La La Anthony is a proud mother with her only child by her side. the Power The actress went to social networks, where she melted hearts with some elegant photos of herself with her son, Kiyan Anthony, looking very handsome and super tall.

La looked flawless in a black dress, and Kiyan was wearing a light blue suit while attending the amfAR Gala 2020 Benefit For AIDS Research event. Kiyan stood on his mother even though he wore high heels on the red carpet.

A fan had this reaction: “My son is HIGH! Damn, I didn't realize how fast they grow! Tell my boy what's up! 🗣️ "

Another follower revealed: “Wow, it grew a lot in recent years! When you go, have another baby. Taller even with heels. Go come on Kiy. 💪🏾 "

This social media user declared: "My God, he is so grown-up and tall," your love forever. He looks more and more like his father❤️🔥❤️ He definitely grew before our eyes as a blessing. "

In a recent interview, La La talked about his love for his son and the fact that Carmelo Anthony is a great father.

She said: “Kiyan is the best thing that happened to me. It is what I am most proud of. Having it is the toughest thing I've ever done, so I definitely feel more powerful when I'm in mom mode. My mother always made it work with whatever she had to keep our family together, even when she was a single mother. That's why my goal in life was always not to be broken. It wasn't about having a career; I didn't even know what I wanted to do. But I knew how it felt to be in ruin, and I never wanted to have that feeling again. ”

He also revealed the advice he gave his son so that the alleged friends would not take advantage of him.

La La said: “But Kiyan is also quite shy and quiet. I worry because I don't want everything inside; I want him to feel that he can tell us about everything. I also want you to be careful because some children want to be your friends for the wrong reasons. We had to make him understand that, which has been interesting. "

La La is working on new ideas for her acting career.



