The double game of Muqtada al-Sadr | Iraq

Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has always been a controversial political operator in Iraq: the most popular among Shiite leaders, the most temperamental and the most unpredictable. His solid popular base has given him a very strong block in almost all Iraqi parliaments since 2003 and has allowed him to maneuver through Iraqi politics like no one else.

His political life has been characterized by constant changes of meaning and controversial movements. He was one of the few Shiite leaders who remained in Iraq under Saddam Hussein's regime and again one of the few who openly opposed the United States presence in the country after the 2003 invasion. During the sectarian civil war (2004 -2008), led the Mahdi army militia that was notorious for its violence against the Sunni community and paved the way for the proliferation of Shia militias.

However, after the 2010 elections that brought a second term for the increasingly sectarian prime minister, Nouri al-Maliki, al-Sadr changed to a moderate political line and contacted the Sunni community. In January 2013, he even joined a Sunni prayer at Shaykh Abdul Qadir Gilani Mosque in Baghdad.

He has also kept one foot in the field of government and another in the opposition. He would participate in the political process by having his Sadrist Movement run in the elections; he would get enough votes to get seats in parliament and ministerial positions in government. And yet, he would also lead protests against that same government and ask for reform.

He worked hard to develop strong ties with the opposition, which was mainly secular and dominated by civil society activists. His cooperation with consecutive protest movements since 2011 allowed him to enter into a unique dialogue with this field that traditionally considered himself an opponent of everything al-Sadr defended and worked on.

This dialogue with the secularists resulted in an uncomfortable and unpopular but necessary alliance between them and the Sadrist Movement, at least from the perspective of the protest movement. Many saw this fragile alliance as an important pillar for the reconstruction of a diverse country like Iraq. But most in both camps were restless about it.

While playing with both the ruling elite and the opposition, al-Sadr maintained his militia, occasionally reinventing it under different iterations. Both the government and the opposition could live with that.

This position allowed al-Sadr to lead a double political life. On the one hand, he was a member of the ruling class and had a voice in almost every key decision he made. On the other hand, it was close to the opposition that was pushing for political change.

During the past nine years, al-Sadr provided fundamental support for the protest movements in Iraq, mobilizing people to go out and demonstrate. His main motto was always the reform, that is, he wanted the existing political architecture to remain the same, with occasional reorganizations and changing of the guard at government positions.

This reform-focused agenda was what kept all protests harmless to the government and the ruling political class. Every time the protests reached a new peak, al-Sadr would give the government a new ultimatum, receive promises of reform and send the protesters home.

This strategy made him more and more powerful within the government, giving him influence over his political opponents. But their political games did not go unnoticed and created tensions within the field of protesters, which was divided into two fronts. Older politicians who believed in the "historic,quot; alliance with al-Sadr clashed with those who criticized him for riding the wave of protest to obtain more political gains.

Last fall, however, al-Sadr's political game apparently began to crumble. On October 1, protests broke out that took a very different form from those of the past. The protesters were younger, more spontaneous and less political. Many of them were his supporters, but they went out alone, without being ordered to do so, and emphasized that this time they don't want anyone to "ride the wave."

When the government and security realized that al-Sadr was not behind the protests, they used extreme violence against them. In the first week of the demonstrations, more than 150 people died and about 3,000 were injured. This angered the protesters and pushed many more out into the streets. On October 25, the protests returned with a renewed and powerful impulse.

It was then that al-Sadr decided to join, but as a protector of protesters not as a leader, sending his "blue hats,quot;, members of his militia Saraya al-Salam, to the squares. His entrance through the side door to the protests was intended to allow him to gradually assume leadership, but the protesters knew better. They kept their distance, making sure that their tents were separated from those of the Sadristas, and made clear their rejection of all political leaders. "People want the regime to fall!" it became his slogan; They were clearly not going to leave the squares after another promise of reforms.

As the violence against them intensified, so did their chants against Iran, which many blamed for repeated brutal repressions. General Qassim Soleimani, head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, traveled several times to Baghdad to lead the security response. While the protesters pressed for the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, the Iranians bowed over him.

Since September, al-Sadr, who had been in the sacred city of Qom, in Iran, where he studied to obtain the rank of jurisprudent (or ayatollah), was allegedly pressured to take the leadership of the protest movement. On October 29, he personally appeared in Najaf, but the crowd rejected his presence and returned to Iran. It was clear that he had failed. A month later, Abdul Mahdi submitted his resignation.

However, the January 3 murder of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces of Iraq (PMF), was a major shock to the system and threatened to undermine the protesters profits. Iranian elements in Iraq tried to provoke sectarian outrage.

These events were a game change for al-Sadr, who felt he could no longer stay in the middle. According to reports, he has come to believe that the protests no longer concerned reforms, but changes that could threaten his comfortable position on the Iraqi political scene.

People close to him say that the Iranians have convinced him that he would face a serious threat to his life if he returned to Iraq and can only protect him if he remains in Iran. In December, an associate of his reported that a drone dropped a bomb at his home in Najaf, hitting his outer wall, although he did not indicate who was suspected of carrying out the attack.

Al-Sadr decided to join the pro-Iran forces. In mid-January, he summoned a march of one million men to expel US troops from Iraq, but participation was poor.

The protesters, in turn, rejected Iranian and American interference in Iraq and criticized the Sadristas' attempt to derail their movement. Soon after, al-Sadr sent his blue hats to "eliminate the saboteurs and intruders,quot; from the protest. Seven people died and 150 were injured in subsequent clashes.

All this was accompanied by a stream of contradictory tweets from al-Sadr. For four weeks, he went on to suspect the protests to support them, then withdrew his supporters from the streets just after his anti-American march, only to send them back to attack them. But, contrary to what I expected, people continued to arrive at the squares to show solidarity with the protest movement.

Faced with another failure of your strategy, you can change your mind once again. The initial signs of a possible change in his position appeared in his last tweet entitled: "the letter of the reform revolution."

At the time of writing this article, none of his closest assistants has spoken to him in person. According to reports, he only speaks to them through Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. But like the public, they also remain in the dark about their intentions. Like the rest of us, most of his followers and helpers get his address from his Twitter feed.

This may be the first time al-Sadr has had a frontal collision with its support base. His most ardent followers will stay with him, but it is clear that he is losing his influence on the streets. As a result, their position may be weaker in the next elections.

It remains to be seen how far your collision will erode your image. As long as he retains his militia, al-Sadr will surely remain a powerful player in Iraqi politics. However, it is increasingly clear that this wave of protests has disrupted his political game.

