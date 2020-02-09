The count begins in the elections in Ireland after the exit poll predicts a draw | Ireland news

Ireland has begun to count votes in a national election that, according to an exit poll, could show a historic breakthrough for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein, but leave a fractured political landscape without a clear path to a ruling coalition.

In a major realignment, Sinn Fein's support increased by 50 percent to put it in first place jointly by 22 percent with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, the two center-right parties that have dominated Irish politics for a century, according to the survey published on Saturday night after the voting ended

But Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the Irish Republican army that has reinvented itself as the country's main left-wing party, is likely to fall behind the other two because it presented fewer candidates for parliament.

"I think it is the most extraordinary exit survey in the history of the state and the most extraordinary election in the history of the state … due to the rise of Sinn Fein," said Gary Murphy, professor of politics at the City University of Dublin.

It is likely that Fine Gael, of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, and his rival Fianna Fail will remain in first place in terms of seats, before starting what is likely to be a tortuous process of forming a government coalition in the 160-seat parliament .

"Obviously in these numbers it will be very difficult to achieve any combination of 80 (seats), we will have to wait and see," Fine Gael Minister Heather Humphreys told the national RTE station.

The counting under the complex unique transferable voting system of Ireland began at 09:00 GMT on Sunday with some expected results since the afternoon. Final and potentially decisive seats cannot be filled until Monday or even later.

The result of the exit poll was an improvement for Varadkar Fine Gael, in power since 2011, after a week's opinion polls suggested he was in third place.

But the party’s strategy of focusing on economic growth and its success in negotiating an EU exit agreement for neighboring Britain failed to capture the imagination of voters, who were much more focused on domestic issues such as health and housing, where Sinn Fein focused.

Enigma of the coalition

Fianna Fail has ruled out entering coalition for the first time with Fine Gael and both sides say they will not govern with Sinn Fein, which means that there is no obvious government that is formed, analysts said.

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have said they will seek smaller parties to form what is likely to be another minority government, which requires the support of one of the two main parties of the opposition banks.

The parties have changed power in each election since they emerged from the opposite sides of the Irish civil war in the 1920s. They have similar policies on the economy and trade talks about post-Brexit ties between Britain and the EU. .

Sinn Fein has gone from Gerry Adams' long leadership, seen by many as the face of the IRA's war against the British government in Northern Ireland, a conflict in which some 3,600 people died before a 1998 peace agreement.

The candidates of the party were the biggest winners by percentage of votes, compared to 14 percent in the last elections in 2016.

"It is clear that Sinn Fein is prepared to have a very good choice," the deputy director of Sinn Fein in the Irish parliament, Pearse Doherty, told RTE. "That was the message we received, that there was a palpable mood for change."