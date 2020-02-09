The Ciara storm causes travel chaos, as thousands of passengers are stranded

The Ciara storm is plaguing the United Kingdom with strong winds and gusts of wind reaching more than 90 mph, causing widespread travel chaos across the country.

Thousands of passengers were stranded after trains and airplanes were canceled, with highways closed as floods ravage cities and waves break the coast.

The storm is likely to wreak havoc on travelers traveling through the country tomorrow, as Britain's largest storm in seven years extends to Scotland.

Floods and debris on railway lines have caused delays and many major stations throughout the UK have closed due to overcrowding, and some companies issue a "do not travel,quot; warning.

Meanwhile, hundreds of flights have landed, with Gatwick, the busiest airport in London, the most affected with around 300 arrivals and departures eliminated.

Thousands of passengers were stranded across the country after trains and planes were canceled due to the Ciara storm. Queues of people waiting for flights that were canceled due to the airport in the city of Belfast are shown

Storm Ciara is plaguing the United Kingdom with strong winds and gusts of wind that cause trains to be canceled, with the Euston station temporarily closed due to overcrowding (pictured)

The planes are diverting to Germany after not being able to land at UK airports due to dangerous weather conditions.

Tourists are stranded when hundreds of flights were canceled in and out of European airports, and snow is forecast for tomorrow.

British Airways has eliminated flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City, while Virgin Atlantic has announced a series of discarded flights.

A plane that arrived at Birmingham airport was captured swaying in strong winds when the pilot tried to land in severe wind conditions.

Elsewhere, high winds forced a flight from British Airways to Heathrow to abort its landing only a few seconds after landing on the runway.

The images published on social networks show the plane shaking on the runway before the pilot takes off again. He landed safely after circling the airport.

The M11 closed in both directions in Cambridgeshire after a strong hangar of an airport at Duxford Airfield, the location of the largest aviation museum in the United Kingdom.

The main highway caused chaos near Stansted Airport, with traffic queues over a mile after Highways England said the hangar is likely to explode on the highway.

Four miles of traffic on the A264 towards exit 11. The M23 in East Sussex near Gatwick closed in both directions today between exit 10 and exit 11 f

Traffic passes through the water on the A66 near Bowes in Durham County, when the Ciara storm hits the United Kingdom

Traffic creates a dew while driving through the rain on the M1 motorway in Bedfordshire on Sunday

Highways England tweeted: & # 39; M11 is closing in both directions between J9 and J10: at Duxford airfield, the roof of an airplane hangar has been damaged by wind and is likely to fly towards the highway; avoid the #StumpsCross #Whittlesford # Royston area.

Train providers eliminated services through the country's fringes today, announcing that there would be no trips at all in certain regions.

The rail network has imposed a general 50 mph speed restriction through the network today, warning passengers to only travel if it is & # 39; absolutely necessary & # 39 ;.

Numerous platforms at London's Victoria station closed after the roof was hit by the wind.

National Rail issued a warning on Twitter that said: & # 39; Platforms 1-6 in London Victoria are currently closed until further notice due to roof damage & # 39 ;.

Travelers at London's Euston station also faced difficulties today, as many entered the station only to face delays.

It was temporarily closed due to overcrowding, as the photos showed hundreds tight on the platforms, but they reopened in half an hour.

A plane makes a terrifying landing at Birmingham airport during storm Ciara

Queues of people waiting to book their flights that were canceled due to the Ciara storm at the Belfast city airport

Thousands of houses were blocked this morning when the storm Ciara & # 39; bombed & # 39; To Great Britain The photo shows a car accident in the storm Ciara flooded the A469 at Rhymney in Gwent at 1 am today

The train companies that have issued "no travel,quot; warnings are Gatwick Express, Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express.

Avanti West Coast said no train will run north of Preston on Sunday until further notice due to the impact of Storm Ciara, and the London Euston Twitter account has warned people not to travel.

The public is being asked to report any fallen trees or debris that may fly on the tracks, after a trampoline flew on the train tracks in Chelsfield, south London, and interrupted rail services from the southeast to the capital.

In Scotland, officials set a speed limit of 40 mph at Queensferry Crossing, and ferry services were also canceled after the Meteorological Office issued a weather warning.

Ferries have also been interrupted, as P,amp;O said all services at Dover Port were suspended due to high winds and Mersey Ferries canceled all services until further notice.

London Gatwick and Heathrow airports are the most affected by the disruption, leaving many passengers facing hours of chaos.

In other parts of the country, flights enter and leave airports, including the Glasgow, Manchester and Liverpool centers.

Virgin Atlantic has published a list of canceled flights on its website. He said he was & # 39; contacting the affected customers and reorganizing their travel arrangements & # 39 ;.

National Express passengers narrowly escaped death when a falling tree loses them for seconds outside London's Victoria station today.

The strong winds caused by the Ciara storm caused the tree to crash on the road directly on the coach's path.

There are now 214 flood warnings that require immediate action, and 177 alerts also suggest that flooding may occur elsewhere.

Meanwhile, tourists are stranded abroad due to delays affecting the airports of the mainland and the United Kingdom. Speaking to MailOnline, a passenger who was stranded in Morzine on the border of France and Switzerland, said his flight was canceled without news from the easyJet travel provider.

Lisa Norton, from London, had been skiing at the resort and had to fly home from Geneva on the 9.40 p.m. flight from this night. While on a ski lift he received an easyJet application notification stating that his flight had been canceled.

& # 39; We were supposed to go home tonight, but the earliest they can take us home is Wednesday and I need to go back for work and my son. We go to Geneva and from there we will fly from Paris, where we had to get a Eurostar ticket to London.

A truck flew on the A20 near Dover, Kent, when the storm Ciara hits. A man with a high visibility jacket is seen moving away from the scene

London: trees were pushed to the Piccadilly underground line in London today (left) with branches obstructing the tracks (right)

Wigan: a tree fell in Wigan and this morning crushed a car on a residential street, leaving the owner unable to travel

Network Rail Kent and Sussex deliver a photo of a trampoline near Bickley on the Victoria / Chatham main line, when Storm Ciara hits the UK

Lisa, who had been on the trip with her twin sister since Wednesday, said it had cost almost £ 1,000 to make different travel arrangements.

& # 39; We don't even receive an email. There are some people here at the resort who are in the same situation, but have decided to stay here until they can take a return flight. The weather has been dazzling in France, we knew the storm was approaching. MailOnline has contacted easyJet.

Flights take time to arrive and depart from major European cities, and Frankfurt airport sees 21 canceled departures and another 116 delays.

Today a tree had also fallen between the Risborough princes and the Aylesbury train station and many were warned to only travel if necessary

Traffic passes through the water on the A66 near Bowes in Durham County, while the Ciara storm hits the UK this Sunday afternoon

In the early hours of this morning, a tree had fallen in the middle of the road in Ashford, on the stretch of the road to London.