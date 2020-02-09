The Chinese funeral order warns the malaise when the death toll exceeds the SARS News from China

Sichuan, China – Orders issued by the highest health authority in China for the rapid cremation of the remains of coronavirus victims in facilities near the hospitals where they died appear to be an exaggerated and unnecessary reaction to stop the transmission of the disease, as they said Epidemiologists

The February 2 notice of the National Health Commission of the country requires that hospitals notify funeral homes of death along with family members, but also states that the procedure can be completed even if the deceased's family disagrees .

According to the NHC cremation order: "If family members of a nCoV-2019 patient refuse to show up for the procedure or refuse to comply, and medical institutions, cremation rooms have failed to convince them that do, then the body can be cremated with the signature of medical institutions, and the public security authorities that oversee the area must carry out their relevant work accordingly. "

The order also prohibits funeral ceremonies for those who have died from the virus, which could cut the grieving process and any religious ceremony for families and entire communities mourning the loss of their loved ones, and there is little Signing such an agreement is even necessary.

"There is no evidence to suggest that the coronavirus can spread during burial preparations for the body," said Ronald St John, former director general of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Center of the Public Health Agency of Canada, who managed the response. from Canada to the SARS Outbreak in 2003, he told Al Jazeera.

"That is not the case with Ebola, where care must be taken with the removal of the body," said St John. "There may be a practical element to this decision, (that is) cremation is quick and takes up less space than standard burial if large numbers of deaths occur."

Funeral home staff in protective suits after transferring a body to a hospital. Experts question whether strict cremation and funeral rules are really necessary (China Daily via Reuters)

Until Sunday, at least 811 people in mainland China died from the virus, and most of them in Hubei province, where it is believed that the outbreak originated in December and where hospitals with insufficient staff were overloaded by cases known and suspicious.

"The risk of transmission of drops from a corpse is extremely low," Dr. Hagai Levine, an epidemiology professor with outbreak research experience, told the Jadasera School of Hadassah Public Health at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. "There is a long history of fear of corpses during epidemics."

Data gaps

It is also a problem, according to epidemiologists, that both those known to have died from the coronavirus and those who died from pneumonia but it was not confirmed that they contracted the virus are being incinerated.

These actions are leaving large gaps in the research data despite the fact that more than a month has passed since China first notified the World Health Organization about the outbreak.

"We still don't know the basic descriptive epidemiological data, such as the distribution of cases and deaths by age, sex and risk factors, as well as the presentation and proportion of various symptoms and clinical signs," Levine said.

"We need more research reports of professional outbreaks and descriptive epidemiology from China to establish key factors such as the mode of transmission and the incubation period," he added. "More and better epidemiological investigations, or better reports, are urgently needed to report an evidence-based response."

When Sunday arrived, a representative from the NHC advertising department said that only questions sent by fax with the official Al Jazeera stamp would be accepted and that officers could not answer the questions over the phone.

The death of the medical complainant Dr. Li Wenliang unleashed anger in China and people left tributes in his hospital. The families of the more than 800 people who have now died from the virus have been told that their loved ones must be cremated and there can be no funeral (Shi Zhi / EPA)

A WHO spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic, said the agency has no special recommendations on the treatment of remains for victims of 2019-nCoV.

"We recommend following national and hospital guidelines for the management of corpses due to infectious diseases," Jasarevic said in a statement sent via email.

The cremation order has also been criticized amidst Chinese social media posts of family members who never accepted that their relatives were cremated, only learned after the fact or could not prevent the bodies from being transported for cremation.

Most of these publications appear to be censored as the authorities intensify the scrutiny of online messages about the order.

An outstanding publication about the emotional and physical cost that the epidemic was charging a worker at a funeral home in Wuhan who worked almost 24 hours a day under extreme pressure was eliminated one day after its appearance.

Dignity in death

When contacted by telephone on Thursday to discuss the current situation, a Wuchang funeral home worker only replied that "the government has solved the problems,quot; before hanging up.

"It is especially worrying that there are so many reports of people who die and (are) burned quickly but have not been analyzed, since their deaths may not have been registered as official victims of the 2019-nCov virus, which may be relevant for the future compensation, as well as global virus tracking, and their relatives are not scanned, treated or adequately supported, "Frances Eve, deputy director of human rights defenders of China, told Al Jazeera.

"All those who died from the coronavirus are people who had a life, family and friends. The victims of this crisis deserve dignity in their death," Eve said.

Religious organizations understand that the Chinese government is under tremendous pressure, particularly in the most affected areas of Hubei. However, they also hope that the authorities can find a midpoint that allows adequate family observance, as has been done even with more virulent diseases such as Ebola.

"It may be necessary to implement the directives, but the authorities should be encouraged to apply them in a dignified and sensitive manner, both for the deceased and for relatives and bereaved friends," Manoj Kurian, doctor and coordinator of the world Council of Churches He told Al Jazeera.

"Interested officials may need assistance from social workers and traditional and religious people who have knowledge of these practices," Kurian said.

"From the experiences (with) the Ebola outbreak, it is clear that a consultative process to address and practice burials (or) cremations in a dignified and respectful manner, without compromising public health, will help to curb the outbreak."

For past outbreaks of Ebola, where up to 20 percent of new infections were the result of the burial process, WHO issued a specific protocol on burial and how to preserve customs, religious practices and respect for the deceased. .

"Ultimately, it's about the authorities having full control, and the people affected have no voice at all, which is the way Chinese society works sadly under the (Communist Party of China)," Maya Wang, Senior researcher at Human Rights Watch in Hong Kong told Al Jazeera.

Additional reporting assistance provided by Jonathan Zhong