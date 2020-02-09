Ricky Ponting directed the Ponting XI which was trained by Sachin Tendulkar (Photo credit: Twitter @cricketcomau)

Cricket Australia confirmed Sunday that the Bushfire charity cricket match with legends of the past managed to raise more than USD 7.7 million for communities devastated by the fires that ravaged Australia for months.

Two teams led by Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist played against each other in a game of 10 overs per side in which Ponting XI was victorious for 1 run against Gilchrist XI at Melbourne Junction Oval Stadium.

Ponting XI scored 104 for 5 on the board in 10 overs with former West Indies captain Brian Lara with 30 runs of 11 balls. His hit included 3 limits and two six.

Captain Ricky Ponting himself contributed 26 runs, while Matthew Hayden and Luke Hodge made 16 and 11 runs respectively.

West Indies legend Courtney Walsh, former Indian all-terrain Yuvraj Singh and former Australian all-terrain Andrew Symonds collected a gate each for Gilchrist XI.

In response, Gilchrist XI started well with Shane Watson and Adam Gilchrist adding 49 runs for the first wicket. Watson scored the best score with 30 races, while Gilchrist made 11 in the society.

But his tickets were derailed by sprinter Brett Lee and Luke Hodge, who ran through the batting lineup, collecting 3 wickets in rapid succession.

Brad Hodge was sent back by a duck while Yuvraj managed only 2 of 6 balls. Andrew Symonds did his best with 29 of 13 balls, but it was not enough for his team to exceed the finish line.

Lee finished with 2 by 11 while Hodge got a gate for 8 races.

During the recess of half the innings, former Indian captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar faced and faced the 2019 cricket player of the year Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland.

Tendulkar, who was also training the Ponting XI, said while walking towards the field that it was the first time in five years that he was raising a bat.

The 46-year-old left the mark with a limit and then took a couple of races, but blocked the rest of the deliveries. Perry threw 3 balls to Tendulkar before handing it to his teammate Annabel Sutherland for the remaining two deliveries.