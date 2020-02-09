The best striker in the world, Roberto Firmino, of Liverpool, says Kaka, who also praises Alisson and Fabinho | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLec985515d00a54fd0aae96181e4fcc3111% %MINIFYHTMLec985515d00a54fd0aae96181e4fcc3112%

Kaka also admitted that he could see Lionel Messi leave Barcelona at some point





Roberto Firmino and Luis Suárez are the "best strikers in the world,quot;

The legend of AC Milan and Brazil, Kaká, believes that his compatriot Roberto Firmino is the best striker in the world, along with Barcelona's Luis Suárez.

In addition to Firmino, Brazilian teammates Alisson and Fabinho have formed the backbone of a Liverpool team that has swept the Premier League this season.

That is a source of pride for Kaka, who also admitted that he could see Lionel Messi leave Barcelona one day when asked about the current dispute between him and Barça's sports director, Eric Abidal.

"Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world right now, Fabinho is one of the best midfielders, and Firmino and (Luis) Suarez are the best strikers in the world," said the winner of the 2007 Golden Ball. Sky Sports News.

"Firmino understands his place on the field and changes his position. He doesn't stay in the box all the time, he comes and takes the ball and creates the plays."

"For me, as a Brazilian, it's really good to see them have this great success in the Premier League."

Kaka also described the head of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, as a "pioneer coach,quot;, but warned that it will be difficult to replicate this season's successes again.

"It's good to see a team playing this way because it's only one season," he added.

Kaka admits that he doesn't know the whole situation in Barcelona, ​​but says he can see Lionel Messi leave the club someday.

"I don't say Liverpool is bad, but in a competition like the Premier League, it's hard to have a season like this."

"It shows that Liverpool is in very good shape and has a very good coach and players."

"Jurgen is a pioneer coach. He is not afraid to change and try something different. The Premier League is very good for the coaches in this league."

As for Messi's situation, Kaka admitted that he could see the Argentine striker leave Camp Nou at some point, although not necessarily as a result of his current dispute with Abidal.

Kaka said: "From the outside it is very difficult to say something you don't know. I don't know if Messi wants to leave or if he just wants to protect the players as captain."

"Abidal is in the club position and is speaking as the club's sports director."

Lionel Messi was involved in a dispute with Eric Abidal

When asked if he could see Messi playing for a club other than Barcelona, ​​Kaka added: "I think so. It won't be a problem for him in the Premier League or in a top club in the top three leagues of the world,quot;.

"It depends on what you want for your career. It's hard to see him play for another club but (I could say), & # 39; it's fine, it's time for him to change, I'm going to have another experience & # 39 ;.

"& # 39; I'll be the best soccer player in the world on another team & # 39 ;.

"When (Cristiano) Ronaldo left Real Madrid, it was sad and many (fans) regret leaving.

"But I think everyone understood at that time, & # 39; it's fine, for him it's another challenge and he needs to move.

"I think it's more the way, if it's going to happen, the way it's going to happen."

