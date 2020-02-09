The best reactions to the surprise performance of the Eminem Oscars

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Well, the celebrities who attended the 2020 Oscars definitely took the song title literally.
In a surprise that nobody expected, Eminem unexpectedly he performed at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, taking the stage at the end of a montage of iconic musical moments in film history to perform "Lose Yourself,quot;, his 2001 Oscar-winning song 8 miles. Of course, we really had no idea why exactly Eminem was acting when he wasn't nominated this year and it's not exactly a historic anniversary of his victory (which happened at the 2003 ceremony), but whatever, we'll take it because the audience Demonstrated reactions throughout the rapper's performance were worth it.
Bless the camera work that was done during "Lose Yourself,quot;, since the reactions of celebrities to their performance went from confusion (Idina Menzel) for enthusiasts (Gal Gadot) to the most sleepy (Um … you up, Martin Scorsese?!)
Check out some of the best photos of the public during Eminem's performance …
Idina Menzel was confused. Like, really confused.
Hamilton& # 39; s Anthony Ramos I was feeling it.
That's how it went dead Pool Y jester star Zazie Beetz, which was clearly in rhythm.
Martin Scorsese just wants to go home, okay?
But Gal Gadot was clearly enjoying the surprise in the middle of the show.
But no one was missing more than this assistant.
And for celebrities who were not lucky enough to be in the room when it happened, well, that only had Twitter to express their reactions, along with some viewers.
