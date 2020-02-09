The best reactions to the surprise performance of the Eminem Oscars

Well, the celebrities who attended the 2020 Oscars definitely took the song title literally.

%MINIFYHTML9b89492d5fad74b78f1bc5bdb60a4e8813% %MINIFYHTML9b89492d5fad74b78f1bc5bdb60a4e8814%

In a surprise that nobody expected, Eminem unexpectedly he performed at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday night, taking the stage at the end of a montage of iconic musical moments in film history to perform "Lose Yourself,quot;, his 2001 Oscar-winning song 8 miles. Of course, we really had no idea why exactly Eminem was acting when he wasn't nominated this year and it's not exactly a historic anniversary of his victory (which happened at the 2003 ceremony), but whatever, we'll take it because the audience Demonstrated reactions throughout the rapper's performance were worth it.

%MINIFYHTML9b89492d5fad74b78f1bc5bdb60a4e8815% %MINIFYHTML9b89492d5fad74b78f1bc5bdb60a4e8816%

Bless the camera work that was done during "Lose Yourself,quot;, since the reactions of celebrities to their performance went from confusion (Idina Menzel) for enthusiasts (Gal Gadot) to the most sleepy (Um … you up, Martin Scorsese?!)

Check out some of the best photos of the public during Eminem's performance …