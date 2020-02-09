The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon and Stan in Australia in February

February 12

‘To all the boys: P.S. I still love you & # 39;

Netflix has been very successful with romantic comedies aimed at teenagers, including the 2018 movie "To all the children I've loved before," based on Jenny Han's novel about a high school student named Lara Jean Covey, whose life is It is altered when all your unsent love letters end in the mail. In the sequel "P.S. I Still Love You,quot;, also based on a book by Han, Lara Jean reconsiders the first movie happily after finishing, wondering if she chose the right boyfriend and if the daily reality of a relationship can match her fantasies.

February 13th

& # 39; Love is blind & # 39;

In the series of reality quotes, "Love is Blind," couples embark on a series of outings to meet each other, blindfolded, until they feel they care enough for each other to commit. The couple sees each other for the first time after the proposal, at which point the program follows them in the weeks before their wedding. Singer Nick Lachey and his wife, the television personality, Vanessa Lachey, are the hosts of this strange experiment, intended to determine if an instant physical attraction is a necessary component of romance.

February 21st

‘Gentefied’

Actress America Ferrera is an executive producer, director and guest star in the drama "Gentefied,quot;, based on a similar web series, created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez. The program follows three Mexican-American cousins ​​in a Los Angeles that gentrifies quickly, while trying to keep their grandfather's taco shop operational. Set primarily in the Boyle Heights neighborhood, "Gentefied,quot; presents a portrait of The Latinx culture of Los Angeles threatened by modern economic and social factors.

Also arriving: "Serial killer with Piers Morgan,quot; Season 1 (February 1), "Tom Papa: You're doing great!" (February 4), "Black Hollywood: & # 39; They have to have us & # 39;" (February 5), "The Pharmacist,quot; (February 5), "Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story,quot; (February 5), "My Holo Love,quot; (February 7), "Who Killed Malcolm X ? ”(February 7)," The coldest game "(February 8)," Van Helsing "Season 4 (February 8)," The blacklist "Season 7 (February 10)," Road to Rome " (February 11), "Narcos: Mexico,quot; Season 2 (February 13), Final season of "Cable Girls,quot; (February 14), "Isi and Ossi,quot; (February 14), "Ashley's expanding universe Garcia ”(February 17),“ The Chef Show "Volume 3 (February 19)," Babies "(February 21)," Door 7 "(February 21)," Spectra "(February 20)," I don't agree with this "(February 26)," Altered Carbon "Season 2 (February 27)," Followers "(February 27)," All Bright Places "(February 28)," Babylon Berlin " Season 3 (February 28) "Formula 1: Drive to survive,quot; Season 2 (February 28), "John Wick: Cap. Ter 3 – Parabellum ”(February 28),“ Queen Sono ”(February 28),“ Restaurants on the Edge ”(February 28),“ Unstoppable ”(Feb. 28)