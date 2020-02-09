The anti-CAA protest now hits the assamesa tradition "Bhaona,quot;

Hirak Jyoti Bora, an artist from Bhaona, was seen playing a demon role opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (Photo: India today)

Protests against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) are taking place in Assam and in many parts of the country during the last months and are now affecting the traditional Bhame assamesa. "

Bhaona is a traditional form of entertainment, predominantly Assam, with religious messages. It is a way of transmitting religious messages to the villagers through entertainment.

The anti-CAA protest was reflected in a Bhaona performance held in the Dhing area in the Nagaon district of Assam on Saturday night.

Hirak Jyoti Bora, an artist from Bhaona, was seen playing the role of a demon that opposes the CAA.

The artist used "Non-CAA,quot; badges and demanded to discard the act in his performance in the Bhaona.

The holy reformer Srimanta Sankardeva had created the Bhaona in the 16th century, with the literary language of Brajavali and in a way of transmitting religious messages to the villagers through entertainment, mainly in Namghar & # 39; (places of worship) and Xatras & # 39; (Vaishnavite monasteries).

Some special features of Bhaona include plays, dialogues, costumes, ornaments, tickets and steps of the characters. The district of the river island of Assam, Majuli, is known for the Vaishnavita and Bhaona culture.

