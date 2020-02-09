Home Entertainment Tekashi69 sued by fellow rapper for alleged plagiarism

Tekashi69 sued by fellow rapper for alleged plagiarism

Bradley Lamb
The jailed rapper is taken to court by a Florida lyricist named Yung Gordon, as he is accused of allegedly using illegal samples for his hit song called & # 39; Stoopid & # 39 ;.

Jailed rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine He faces another legal headache: a rapper from Miami, Florida, accused him of cheating his work.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Yung Gordon, the real name Seth Gordon, is suing Tekashi, Tay Keith and Create Music Group officials for copyright infringement, claiming they used "radio drops" and tested them on Tekashi's success "Stoopid" without permission.

Yung Gordon states that the song even opens with a drop that he wrote and performed. He is demanding a court order that prohibits Tekashi from continuing to earn money from his work plus unspecified damages.

Meanwhile, Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is serving a sentence behind bars for charges of organized crime and firearms.

It is expected to be released later this year 2020.

