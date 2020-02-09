Home Entertainment Tamron Hall looks glamorous in a new photo shoot with baby Moses,...

Tamron Hall looks glamorous in a new photo shoot with baby Moses, the TV host gets angry at feeling embarrassed

Tamron Hall Baby Moses Husband Steven Greener

Tamron Hall and her baby, Moses, appear on the cover of the latest issue of Parents magazine. The television presenter and his son appear in a beautiful photo shoot that is accompanied by a very powerful and honest interview about being a working mother.

Tamron told the publication that he is not ashamed to leave baby Moses to go present his program.

She confessed: "I don't feel bad about saying goodbye to Moses. It's the reality of being a working mother. I also love my job." The journalist praised her mother, Mary Newton, who travels from Texas to take care of Moses.

She also talked about delegating to her husband: "I recently told my husband (Steven Greener):" Do you think those paper towels simply appear magically? "I have this,quot; I can handle it all "attitude, but I am trying to stop. Not as a punishment for Steven, but as a lesson for me. I have a partner and I have to pass part of the household management."

Tamron revealed that she made time for her son working from home on Fridays: "I try to fix my calls during his naps, but it's a juggling. I used to feel guilty for using my phone near him, but I can't put my computer on hold because I'm playing with my son, right? That's not fair to them either. So I just keep the calls fast. "

He also became real and revealed the only reason he would leave his job: “I also love my job. I mean, if I hit the Powerball, would they hear from me again? Probably not. But I try not to focus too much on the starting part. I just kiss Moses and go. ”

The host of the #TamronHall talk show is our March cover mom! #Momboss, 49, has had a very busy year: he married, had his first baby (now Moses, 9 months) and launched his own talk show, #TamronHallShow. "I don't care about Instagram, with all its filters, as long as we're real and say, too, & # 39; do you know how many photos I took before posting this one? & # 39;" Tamron says. "If we all take off our masks and say:" Damn it, this is difficult. "We can release the pressure we endure unnecessarily. We are all doing the best we can."

The new mother shared some photos of the session with this subtitle: "It's not the load that breaks you, and it's the way you carry it,quot; – # lenahorne. If you are a father, hoping to be a father, I am great not to be a powerful and loving father or Mentor … whatever your lane, it belongs to you, not to "them."

A fan replied: "You make it look so glamorous to be a working mother 💫 🙌👏".

Tamron is succeeding amid recent changes.


