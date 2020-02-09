Sydney weather: the city receives two months of rain in less than 48 hours

Sydney has been thrown into chaos by a devastating storm that saw two months of rain in just two days, forcing massive evacuations, leaving 150,000 homes without power and prompting warnings not to drive to work.

The storm threw 400 mm of rain over the city over the weekend, which caused chaos for travelers on Monday morning with blocked roads, canceled ferries and trains that suffered major network delays.

Residents of flood-affected areas from the west of the city to the northern beaches and the central coast of New South Wales have been warned not to lead to work as rivers and lagoons overflow.

"We are trying to ask people to reconsider their trip, several roads are closed," a State Emergency Service said Monday morning.

"And we are still seeing people driving towards the floods."

New South Wales Emergency Services Minister David Elliott urged motorists to heed flood warnings and stay off the roads if possible.

"We have 400 SES volunteers trying to complete the delay this morning and unfortunately this has included 150 flood rescue," he said.

"The message for motorists in Sydney and, in fact, the wider metropolitan area is whether they can avoid being on the roads."

The schools of New South Wales, from Penrith on the west end of Sydney to Wyong on the central coast and Narrabeen on the northern beaches, were also forced to close after the unprecedented flood.

The inhabitants of Sydney woke up after the chaos caused by a weekend of strong winds and heavy rains, with many streets turned into rivers and mansions about to be dragged.

New South Wales was mired in chaos over the weekend with massive evacuations when floods threatened homes. The severe storm comes only a month after the forest fires caused widespread devastation

Strong winds uprooted trees during severe storms. A motorist in Concord woke up with some heartbreaking news after a huge tree crashed into the front of his

A motorist makes a risky move while trying to break through the murky water after the road began to resemble a river in Sydney

The strongest rain that hit Sydney in 22 years caused great flooding throughout the city. Pictured is a garage flooded in Westmead

A desperate search began after a silver Mercedes was seen being dragged along a road on Sallaway Road in Galston on Sunday between 4.30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Wahroonga, on the upper north coast of Sydney, received 164 mm of rain on Sunday alone. The average rainfall for the entire month of February is 117 mm.

The wild winds, which grew at speeds of 107 km / h off the coast of Sydney, added to the chaos by uprooting trees and damaging power lines, leaving more than 150,000 homes without power Sunday night and Monday by the morning.

Travelers have been warned that they expect significant delays on Monday morning, as public transport has been struggling to cope with the flood.

The State Emergency Service urged motorists to avoid traveling if they can while the teams work to clear roads that have been covered in debris.

Large floods flooded Milperra and Liverpool in western Sydney in the early hours of Monday, the NSW State Emergency Service said.

There are concerns that the Georges River in Milperra can reach higher levels than the 1988 flood.

Travelers have been told to take buses when traveling between Manly and Circular Quay, as ferries have been canceled due to large waves, Sydney Ferries advised.

The buses will also replace the ferries between Parramatta and Rydalmere.

The closure occurred when the pier in Parramatta was overcome by flood waters, with the level of the suburb river rising during the storm.

North Shore Line has also experienced significant delays due to a landslide in Artarmon. Those traveling on the Sydney subway between Macquarie Park and Chatswood will have to take replacement buses.

The downpour marked the largest the area has seen since 1998.

It is estimated that the popular tourist city of the Blue Mountains of Katoomba has collected a quarter of the rain it normally receives in a whole year.

Foam of scourged sea in front of houses along Collaroy in the North Beaches on Monday morning

A view of houses in Collaroy on the northern beaches where water levels threaten to decimate their homes

A car is seen under flooding at Marrickville in Sydney on Sunday after the massive downpour of the weekend

Emergency teams worked tirelessly over the weekend after heavy rains and wild winds hit most of New South Wales. (pictured: SES workers cleaning a tree after it fell in Strathfield)

Many people had to be rescued from flooding after heavy record rains hit parts of Sydney on Sunday.

SYDNEY TRAIN AND FERRY SUSPENSIONS IN PROGRESS F1 Manly a Circular Quay – no ferries (big waves) F3 Parramatta River: buses that replace the ferries between Parramatta and Rydalmere (overflow of the Parramatta landfill) North West Line Metro – buses that replace services between Chatswood and Macquarie Park (flood) T4 Eastern Suburbs & Illawarra Line – significant delays (signaling equipment repairs) T7 Olympic Park line – closed (flood) T8 Airport and South Line – significant delays (floods)

The rain was so strong that it could break February records in parts of New South Wales.

The New South Wales State Emergency Service ordered residents in low-lying areas near Narrabeen Lagoon in northern Sydney to evacuate on Sunday night when floods began to threaten the houses.

Storm conditions are expected to decrease as of Monday, although in Sydney and the Wollongong and Newcastle regions it is still very likely to rain until Thursday of this week.

For the weekend, there will only be a 50 percent chance of rain.

However, the state director of the Office of Meteorology, Jane Golding, a real tide and waves of 8 m high threaten to cause more damage earlier this week.

"Monday and Tuesday will be the main danger period because it is really the height of the waves, the power of the waves that come from the east that erodes the earth," he said.

This weekend also brought heavy flooding to parts of Queensland, with Coolangatta on the Costa Dorada receiving more than 100 mm of rain on Saturday alone. The average for February is 138 mm.

On Sunday night, the State Emergency Service issued a warning for the Narrabeen Lagoon area in Sydney, telling residents that they had to evacuate on Sunday at 10:30 p.m.

The trees were uprooted when strong winds swept through New South Wales on Saturday and Sunday

Ferries were delayed or canceled in Sydney over the weekend due to the big waves

Sydney is preparing the strongest winds in 16 years and the biggest downpour since 1998, which have combined to cut down trees, convert roads into rivers and leave 150,000 without electricity

A man walks through the flood waters to his ankle while leaving his car after he could not start during a record rain in Sydney on Sunday

The State Emergency Service, which ordered residents in the suburbs of the northern beaches of Narrabeen Lagoon, Moorebank, Chipping Norton and Milperra to leave their homes on Sunday evening Wahroonga on the upper north coast of Sydney received 164 mm of rain only on Sunday (Narrabeen in the photo flooded on Sunday)

Pedestrians in Sydney are soaked with torrential rains that hit the city and surrounding areas as far north as Taree, with warnings of dangerous conditions along the coast. Four people were taken to the hospital after a tree fell in Sydney.

SCHOOLS CLOSED IN NEWS SOUTH OF WALES ON MONDAY Albion Park High School Albion Park Public School Bilpin Public School Brisbane Water Secondary College Campus of Umina Brunswick Chief Public School Mangrove Central Public School Public school of the heights of Colo Ebenezer Public School Public school of the heights of Elanora Freemans arrives at the public school Galston High School Gibberagong Environmental Education Center Glossodia Public School Hawkesbury High School Holgate Public School Jilliby Public School Kulnura Public School Kurrambee School Lisarow Public School Macdonald Valley Public School Mannering Park Public School Marsden High School Megalong Public School Narrabeen Lakes Public School North Narrabeen Public School Narrabeen Sports High School Peats Ridge Public School Penrith Valley Learning Center Pitt City Public School Point Clare Public School Somersby Public School Towamba Public School Tullimbar Public School Wilberforce Public School Wooli Public School Wyndham Public School Wyong Creek Public School

The residents of Moorebank, Chipping Norton and Milperra were ordered to evacuate on Sunday at 7 p.m.

The warnings follow the Meteorology Office that forecasts flooding for the Hawkesbury River around north Richmond Lowlands.

There are concerns that the Georges River in Milperra can reach higher levels than the 1988 flood.

Four people were also rushed to the hospital after their taxi was crushed by a tree that fell in the CBD when it landed on the other side of the road in front of Hyde Park.

The railroad tracks in the Blue Mountains in Leura gave way, cutting off services to the area, after the land gave way, while a family was rescued by the emergency services of their home in Ourimbah on the Central Coast.

Meanwhile, shocking images in the Blue Mountains showed that flood water sprouted from the Leura waterfalls when a person in a yellow coat waded through the furious currents almost to the waist.

Nearly 80 mm of rain has fallen from 9 a.m. on Sunday at a rate of 15 to 20 mm per hour, with the central coast of New South Wales particularly soaked by the long-lasting storm (children are shown playing in flood waters in Sydney on Sunday)

A tree in Redfern takes off from the ground, crashing into a fence while wild winds whip Sydney and the coast of New South Wales

A radar map of the meteorological office shows the massive flood of rain in Sydney and along the coast of New South Wales, and extends inland halfway to Canberra

NSW Maritime says that several ships have been sunk by turbulent conditions at sea.

Emergency services have been flooded with calls since the flood began on Friday, while extreme weather has caused transport chaos in Sydney.

"This wet and windy weather is really wreaking havoc on our roads today, with paramedics responding to five car accidents every hour since Friday night," NSW ambulance spokesman Giles Buchanan said Sunday afternoon.

"The rain will get stronger tonight and it will continue with wind until late at night and could continue early in the morning in Illawarra and Shoalhaven," Weatherzone meteorologists told the Daily Mail Australia on Sunday afternoon.

However, the best news for New South Wales and Queensland came in the form that the Warragamba dam reached its highest level in years.

A huge dew rises over the cliffs of Watson Bay, reversing waterfalls and immersing pedestrians watching the show.

In the city of Warwick, in southern Queensland, which is located in a region plagued with water shortages in recent months, two years of drinking water have been poured into the local dam.

However, five bridges over the Hawkesbury River are closed: Richmond, Springwood Road in Anges Banks, Bridge Street in Windsor, Sackville Road in Sackville Ferry and River Road in Webbs Creek.

In addition, waves up to 14 m high driven by strong winds threaten to raze the mansions on the beaches of northern Sydney.

In the echoes of the storm that carved 15 meters from the coast and destroyed seven properties next to the beach in Collaroy in June 2016, massive waves are already eroding the beaches in the same area.

"Beach erosion is inevitable, which could affect properties near the beach," Weatherzone said.

The Northmead Dam is about to explode thanks to the days of sustained rain crowned with the 80 mm that fell on Sunday

Waves up to 14 m high propelled by the force of the wind winds threaten to raze the mansions on the beaches of northern Sydney

A surfer looks towards the ocean at Bondi Beach and reconsiders his options with average waves of more than six meters.

In the echoes of the storm that carved 15 m from the coast and destroyed seven properties next to the beach in Collaroy in June 2016, massive waves are already eroding the beaches in the same area

Empty dams fill the downpour Dry dams around Sydney are rising to their highest levels in years as heavy rains continue to soak east of New South Wales. Government water provider WaterNSW says it is predicted that the Warragamba dam west of Sydney will receive its best tickets since April 2017. The Warragamba Dam, the main source of water for the urban area of ​​Sydney, was about 44 percent of its capacity on Sunday afternoon and is forecast to increase to 55 percent. The increase was equal to recovering nine months of water supply in less than a week, WaterNSW said. While water withdrawals in the eastern parts of the state have received momentum, other interior areas affected by drought have not been so lucky. The Burrendong Dam, which serves major regional areas in western New South Wales, such as Dubbo, had only 1% capacity on Sunday, according to WaterNSW. The ashes and debris left after the recent forest fire crisis are likely to reach the Warragamba basin, but will not affect water quality. "Surface debris is avoided by extracting water 30 meters below the surface as a precaution," a WaterNSW spokesman said. Two barriers, also known as silt curtains, have been placed upstream of the dam to catch the silt before it reaches the dam. Other dams that provide services in the Sydney metropolitan area, including the Nepean, Cataract, Avon and Woronora dams, have received a welcome recharge, WaterNSW added. The Tallowa dam in the Shoalhaven area has also begun to fill up.

& # 39; The swell is huge. There has been a wave record of 13.9 million in Sydney, which is ridiculous & # 39; & # 39 ;.

An average six-meter wave crashes into the beaches of Sydney, which is in line with the 2016 storm, but there are many much larger waves that could cause significant damage.

Roads are closed through Sydney due to flooding, including Milperra Road in Milperra, and parts of Oxford Falls Road and Wakehurst Road, a major secondary road around the beaches of northern Sydney.

Dozens of Sydney Harbor ferries have also been canceled.

The Meteorology Office said Sunday there was "potential for periods of very heavy (torrential) rains and sudden life-threatening floods,quot; in the Hunter region, including the central coast.

Flooding could also occur in the metropolitan area of ​​Sydney, Illawarra and the eastern parts of the Central Plateau districts, including the Blue Mountains.

The rain & # 39; really settled & # 39; along the central coast of New South Wales with rainfall rates between 15 and 20 mm per hour, an office spokeswoman said Sunday.

The last time Sydney and the coast of the state had so much rain was in mid-2016. Those figures and you have to go back to 1998 to see the totals like the ones we will get & # 39; & # 39 ;, said the office.

The terrified residents of Sydney shared images that show the destruction caused by the powerful Sunday storm.

The weather closest to the typhoon I've seen in Sydney. Wow & # 39; & # 39 ;, tweeted journalist Robert Ovadia.

"We're there somewhere," marine scientist Elisa Bone tweeted, along with a radar image showing Sydney covered in dark blue.

BoM issued minor flood warnings for the Tweed River, the Bellinger River, the Hastings River, the Georges River, the Tuggerah Lake, the Paroo River, the Wallis Lake, the Weir River and the Cooks River.

On the beach of Balmoral, on the north coast of Sydney, a ship was dragged to the shore by torrential rain and strong winds.

A worker waits at the southern end of the popular beach with the Grotto Point lighthouse barely visible in the background while the record storm hit Sydney on Sunday

The rain soaked even the best-prepared pedestrians in Sydney with the strong winds that turned umbrellas into useless pieces of twisted metal.

The trees broke or were even torn from the ground by the wind and the streets became furious torrents through which cars struggled to pass.

A spokesman for the State Emergency Service said there were six flood bailouts in the Grafton area on Saturday night.

A family was rescued by the Rural Fire Service by helicopter after the flood waters cut them off and left them isolated in a car.

A boy sits in the floods at Tempe in Sydney

A man in Tempe, Sydney, wades through the waters until he reaches his car, which will almost flood once he opens the door.

Flooded streets are seen in Byron Bay, in northern New South Wales, while the flood arrives across the coast of New South Wales

THE RAIN IS GOING FROM THE SOUTH TO DRENCH VICTORIA ARREGATADA BY BUSHFIRE Devastating storms that swept east of New South Wales are heading to Victoria, threatening flooding in the east of the state devastated by forest fires. The Meteorology Office issued a severe weather warning for heavy rains on Sunday that will affect most of Victoria on Monday, and rains are expected in East Gippsland. Rain of between 25 and 60 mm is forecast from Monday morning until mid-afternoon and emergency services have reported that in areas affected by fire, rain could bring debris to waterways and cause landslides. . The rain began to fall on Victorian firefighter grounds on Monday, providing some relief to firefighters as they prepare for possible road damage in the eastern parts of the state. "We are delighted with the rain that has begun to fall today on parts of the fire grounds and with our fingers crossed it continues for the next few days as predicted," said the Department of Water, Land and Planning of Gippsland. "Sin embargo, existe la posibilidad de que el aumento de las precipitaciones pueda causar algunos problemas con los deslizamientos de tierra y daños en las carreteras en algunas áreas afectadas por incendios nuevamente, como vimos hace unas semanas,quot;. Emergencia Victoria dijo que las cuadrillas están en espera para limpiar y eliminar cualquier peligro de las carreteras, con maquinaria desplegada en áreas devastadas por incendios como Orbost y Génova. "Las fuertes lluvias deberían limitarse a East Gippsland, que es un arma de doble filo,quot;, dijo Emergency Emergency. 'Por un lado, es un buen incendio de extinción de incendios forestales. Por otro lado, el paisaje vulnerable estará en mayor riesgo de deslizamientos de tierra, caída de árboles y contaminación de escombros y cenizas que caen en las vías fluviales locales ''. Se esperan tormentas y lluvias en casi toda Victoria hasta el sábado. Fuente: AAP

Se han hecho un total de 40 solicitudes de rescate desde que comenzó el evento meteorológico el miércoles, dijo a los periodistas la comisionada de NSW SES, Carlene York.

Un niño de 16 años fue llevado al hospital con presuntas costillas rotas después de estar atrapado entre los escombros en el agua hasta la cintura durante dos horas en la región de Hunter, dijo la policía.

El adolescente fue rescatado por los servicios de emergencia después de caer al río Allyn a las 9 de la mañana del domingo.

El SES ha respondido a más de 3.300 solicitudes de asistencia desde el miércoles, dijo York a periodistas en Sydney el domingo.

Los voluntarios de la noche a la mañana respondieron a 535 empleos, incluidos 250 en el gran Sydney y 231 en el norte del estado, dijo un portavoz a AAP anteriormente.

Los salvavidas tiraron de las banderas en Bondi Beach el domingo para evitar que los nadadores salten a las peligrosas olas.

Los cazadores de tormentas empapadas de lluvia miran cómo las olas rompen en Fairy Bower en las playas del norte de Sydney el domingo

La Sra. Webb dice que las personas no escuchan ni se adhieren a las advertencias de no conducir a las inundaciones.

"Estoy decepcionada porque necesito recordarles a las personas que actúen de manera responsable y que no corran riesgos en este tipo de condiciones, especialmente cuando están cerca de las inundaciones,quot;, dijo.

Hay cortes de energía generalizados en el extremo norte de Sydney y el distrito de Hills, además de otros en East y West Ryde, Gordon, Pymble, Bexley, Hurstville, Lugarno, Peakhurst, Miranda y Sylvania.

Hay otros cortes localizados en docenas de vecindarios a lo largo de la costa norte más baja y los suburbios del este.

La costa central es aún más afectada, particularmente en el interior, con numerosos cortes desde San Remo hasta la playa de Umina. Las áreas alrededor de Niagara son las más afectadas.

Las olas se estrellaron sobre el sendero en Fairy Bower en las playas del norte de Sydney el domingo

Los peatones corren por las calles entre coberturas, que en un momento fueron ineficaces y bloquearon la lluvia lateral

Un adolescente tuvo que ser liberado del furioso río Allyn en la región de Hunter al noroeste de Newcastle después de caerse de su canoa y quedar atrapado contra la madera flotante.

Los equipos del Servicio Estatal de Emergencia vadearon y entraron y lo llevaron a un lugar seguro junto con NSW Fire and Rescue

Unos 270 riesgos eléctricos deben repararse, en su mayoría debido a los grandes árboles que fueron volados sobre líneas eléctricas, dijo la compañía el domingo por la mañana.

Más al norte, las vidas y las propiedades podrían estar en riesgo ya que las grandes inundaciones amenazan con destruir la ciudad regional de Dalby, a 208 kilómetros al norte de Brisbane.

Nueva Gales del Sur también está en riesgo de inundaciones repentinas que ponen en peligro la vida, con advertencias para la región de Hunter, así como para las áreas más grandes de Sydney, Illawarra y el este de los distritos de Central Tablelands.

Se mantiene una advertencia de clima severo para fuertes lluvias, vientos dañinos, mareas anormalmente altas y olas dañinas para toda la costa de Nueva Gales del Sur.

Un automóvil conduce por calles convertidas en ríos, salpicando un enorme chorro de agua a través del sendero en Sydney

Streets across Sydney were turned into raging torrents that cars battled to drive through

This tree in Redfern stood little chance against the damaging winds that sparked warnings across the coast from the weather bureau

A car sits in the floodwaters at Marrickville in Sydney,amp;#39;s inner west on Sunday, with the water level halfway up its tyres

Floodwaters rise up over the streets at Marrickville in Sydney,amp;#39;s inner west on Sunday

'The state is copping the heaviest rainfall event it has endured since the 1990s,' according to BOM acting NSW manager Jane Golding.

Waves of at least four metres are forecast along most of the NSW coast, and three metres for the rest of the state.

Sydney,amp;#39;s beaches are getting particularly battered with swells of more than six metres forecast for Bondi Beach.

The rains have doused 24 fires in the past four days, including the Currowan bushfire on the South Coast which had been burning for 74 days.

But as rivers fill and overflow, emergency services are being stretched to their limits to conduct rescue operations for those stranded by rising floodwaters.

Train stations were flooded on Sunday morning after days of downpour, with photographs showing Narrabri station in rural NSW looking more like a ferry wharf.

Some streets in Narrabri in northern NSW were completely flooded. Forecasters have warned of landslips, monster waves and flash flooding as the storm over Australia,amp;#39;s east coast intensifies after four days of continuous heavy rainfall

A severe weather warning is in place on Sunday morning for heavy rain, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf across large parts of New South Wales

SES volunteers rescue a motorist trapped in flood waters. Since midnight on Wednesday, the NSW SES has carried out 26 flood rescues and received more than 3,253 calls for help

Tropical Cyclone Damien hots Western Australia: A tropical cyclone lashed parts of the coast of Western Australia,amp;#39;s Pilbara region with destructive winds in excess of 200km/h. Severe Tropical Cyclone Damien reached the coast near Dampier on Saturday afternoon, bringing fierce gales to the industrial port and the nearby city of Karratha. The Bureau of Meteorology said on Saturday evening the cyclone had weakened to a category two system after earlier causing very destructive winds of up to 205 km/h. Towns between Port Hedland and Onslow were warned they would feel its brunt, including Pannawonica and Barrow Island. The same was true for parts of the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions, including Tom Price, Paraburdoo and Mount Augustus. Residents between Dampier and Whim Creek had been warned of the potential for a very dangerous storm tide. Heavy rain had also been expected to cause flooding in the Pilbara and Gascoyne regions, with falls of up to 300mm or more possible in some areas. Karratha had already experienced 109mm by about 6:30pm AWST on Saturday. A 'red alert,amp;#39; was in effect on Saturday for people in or near Whim Creek to Mardie and south to Pannawonica, with residents told to seek shelter immediately. The cyclone is expected to weaken as it continues to move inland, tracking south-to-southeast, before eventually losing its cyclone status on Monday. Perth is not expected to be affected by Damien. This is the third cyclone of the season off the WA coast.

BoM NSW state manager Jane Golding earlier said 'this is a very dangerous system,amp;#39;.

'Potentially we haven,amp;#39;t seen anything like this since the late 1990s,' Ms Golding said.

Flash flooding has been putting people in life-threatening situations all weekend.

On Saturday, two women climbed out of their car windows as their vehicle was dragged under flood waters in Northern New South Wales.

Gill Sutherland, 67, and her niece Hannah, 30, were driving to Nimbin in the New South Wales Northern Rivers region when they crossed a flooded road on Saturday.

However, they quickly lost control of the car which filled up with water and sank, completely disappearing from sight.