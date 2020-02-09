Switzerland votes in favor of the homophobia law | Switzerland news

%MINIFYHTML07d878bc5f0fe40271f9ffde13023c0511% %MINIFYHTML07d878bc5f0fe40271f9ffde13023c0512%

Voters in Switzerland have strongly supported a new law against homophobia in a referendum, according to partial results.

The country, unlike many of its neighbors in Western Europe, still does not have laws that specifically protect lesbians, gays and bisexuals from discrimination.

Preliminary Sunday figures showed that 60.5 percent voted to expand existing laws against discrimination against hate speech on ethnic or religious grounds to include sexual orientation.

"This is a historic day," said Mathias Reynard, a politician from the Social Democratic Party of Switzerland who initiated the reform, to the Swiss channel RTS 1.

"It gives a signal that is magnificent for everyone and for anyone who has been a victim of discrimination," he said.

With results from 23 of the 26 cantons of Switzerland, preliminary figures showed that the highest approval rate was in Geneva with 76.3 percent and that the rural cantons of Appenzell Innerrhoden, Schwyz and Uri had voted against.

The change was approved by parliament in 2018, but critics, who believe it will end up censoring freedom of expression, had He obtained the 50,000 signatures needed under Switzerland's direct democracy system to put the matter to a vote.

what does the law say

All major parties in Switzerland, except the right-wing populist Swiss Popular Party (SVP), the largest political force in parliament, support the law.

Hans Moser, head of the small party of the Federal Democratic Union of Switzerland (EDU), told the ATS news agency: "We will continue to represent Christian values."

Under the new law, homophobic comments made in a family environment or among friends would not be criminalized.

But publicly denigrating or discriminating against someone for being gay or inciting hatred against that person in text, speech, images or gestures would be prohibited.

The government has said that it will still be possible to hold debates with opinions on issues such as same-sex marriage, and the new law does not prohibit jokes, however unpleasant.

"Hate incitement must reach a certain level of intensity to be considered criminal in Switzerland," Alexandre Curchod, media lawyer, told the AFP news agency.

But he admitted that there could be exceptions "if it can be shown that, under the protection of artistic production or jokes, someone is, in fact, inciting."

Separately, a projection showed Sunday that voters rejected a second initiative calling for at least 10 percent of new homes to be built by nonprofit cooperatives in an attempt to reduce the cost of living.