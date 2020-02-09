Sushant Singh Rajput enjoys a romantic dinner with Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are the last two people in b-town that people don't seem to have enough. While the two have not talked much about their relationship, Rhea recently wished Sushant on social media and frequent public sightings have done enough for Internet users to draw their own conclusions.

Last night, the two were photographed after a nightly dinner at the popular Bandra restaurant. Rhea was seen wearing a cute floral print outfit, while Sushant opted for a completely blue look that consisted of a shirt and jeans. When they left the restaurant after dinner, they saw Sushant handing out food to the people present on the street. A sweet gesture indeed!

Check out the photos below.