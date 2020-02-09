Supposedly, the eldest son of the future faces 20 years in prison: the rapper intervenes after requesting a public defender

Future is known for having many children of many women. Unfortunately, his eldest son has been caught in the wrong lifestyle.

Jakobi Wilburn is only 17 years old and faces almost 20 years in prison for gang activity if he is convicted because the Georgia system will judge him as an adult.

On January 19, the teenager was arrested for the criminal use of an item with altered identification, possession of a firearm and giving a false name, address or date of birth to a law enforcement officer.

Later, there were more charges filed against him, including suspicion of gang activity and possession of a firearm with the serial number crossed out.

Jakobi requested a public defender claiming he does not have the means to pay his own lawyer to represent him. Since the story went viral, Future has intervened and will ensure that your child is armed with frontline lawyers.

This is the first son of the rapper he conceived with his former Jessica Smith, who has been relatively quiet so far.

In a statement to TMZ, the mother asked the public to respect the privacy of her family in a statement that said: & # 39; Our son is a minor and to protect his well-being in this difficult situation, we ask everyone to respect our privacy at this time hour. & # 39;

In 2016, Jessica sued the artist Life is Good for more child support and accused him of lying about how much he earns.

In an exclusive report by The Jasmine Brand, Smith claimed that Future's absence was affecting his son's behavior.

‘Jessica says her son suffers from emotional and behavioral problems arising from Future's neglect as a father, along with his father's great lifestyle in the media. As a result, your child needs behavioral and clinical therapy to address the emotional trauma he suffers due to poor performance in school and needs specialized tutoring, "the site said.

Unfortunately, it does not seem that the parents got the help the child needed to keep him out of trouble.



