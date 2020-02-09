Storm Ciara: Trains, flights canceled in northern Europe | News

Trains, flights and ferries have been canceled and weather warnings issued throughout the United Kingdom as a storm with hurricane winds of up to 129 km / h (80 mph) hit the region.

With hurricane winds and torrential rain, meteorologists said the Ciara storm would also hit Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.

"The Ciara storm is expected to cause delays and cancellations in air, ferry and train services; damage to buildings and a good chance of power outages," said the Meteorological Office of Great Britain, the national meteorological agency.

At least 10 railway companies in Britain have sent "do not travel,quot; warnings, and almost 20 others have told passengers to wait for delays as Sunday's strong winds are expected to damage electrical wires and mess up train tracks with Broken tree branches and other debris.

London Heathrow Airport and several airlines decided to consolidate flights on Sunday to reduce the amount that would be canceled due to high winds.

British Airways offered to re-book customers for domestic and European flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines canceled some flights.

The Ciara storm, named by the national Met Office weather agency, was also supposed to cause heavy rains, which led the agency to issue 22 emergency flood warnings and 149 flood alert alerts.

The Humber Bridge, near Hull, in the north of England, restricted traffic due to high winds, banning trucks and caravan vehicles.

High waves in the Irish Sea forced ferry companies to cancel several trips.

A 10km race in London was also canceled that was expected to attract 25,000 runners.