Storm Ciara: the game of the six female nations of England in Scotland is postponed | Rugby Union News

Storm Ciara has forced the postponement of Sunday's derby in North London between Arsenal and Tottenham in the Women's Super League "for reasons of crowd safety,quot;

Last update: 02/09/20 10:50 am

The game of Scotland and England will be reorganized in the Six Women's Nations

Scotland vs. England in the Six Nations of Women has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions when the Ciara storm hits the United Kingdom.

The game was scheduled to begin at 12:10 pm in Glasgow, live on Sky sports, but with winds of up to 70 mph predicted to hit the city, the facility will be reorganized.

A Scottish Rugby spokesman said: "It is very disappointing to have to make this decision, but given the extreme weather conditions and with the safety of the fans, players and staff, it is the right decision.

"We will always put the safety first. I would like to apologize to the fans for any inconvenience that Storm Ciara has caused and we will update them with more information about the reprogramming of the game."

Storm Ciara has also forced the postponement of Sunday's derby in North London between Arsenal and Tottenham and the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton in the Women's Super League to ensure fan safety.

Other WSL games between Bristol City and Reading and Birmingham versus Brighton have also been suspended, as have the Championship games in Charlton, Coventry, Crystal Palace and Lewes.

Dozens of national and international flights have been canceled because Storm Ciara will hit the United Kingdom and Ireland with heavy rains and winds of more than 80 miles per hour.

Weather warnings have been issued throughout the country for Sunday amid forecasts of very strong gusts and the risk of flooding.

Rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel and say they will operate reduced schedules and speed restrictions on Sunday.

