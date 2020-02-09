Storm Ciara: Scotland vs England in Six Nations of Women Postponed | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML031894ff529fc57e28d0c773fb4cb1d711% %MINIFYHTML031894ff529fc57e28d0c773fb4cb1d712%

Adverse conditions also postpone several WSL games, including Arsenal vs. Tottenham and Everton vs. Liverpool.





The game of Scotland and England will be reorganized in the Six Women's Nations

Scotland vs. England in the Six Nations of Women has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions when the Ciara storm hits the United Kingdom.

The game was scheduled to begin at 12:10 pm in Glasgow, live on Sky sports, but with winds of up to 70 mph predicted to hit the city, the facility will be reorganized.

A Scottish Rugby spokesman said: "It is very disappointing to have to make this decision, but given the extreme weather conditions and with the safety of the fans, players and staff, it is the right decision.

"We will always put the safety first. I would like to apologize to the fans for any inconvenience that Storm Ciara has caused and we will update them with more information about the reprogramming of the game."

🚨 Our @BarclaysFAWSL The clash with Tottenham today has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions 😞 Read more details here 👇 – Women's Arsenal (@ArsenalWFC) February 9, 2020

Storm Ciara has also forced the postponement of Sunday's derby in North London between Arsenal and Tottenham and the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in the Women's Super League to ensure fan safety.

Other WSL games between Bristol City and Reading and Birmingham versus Brighton have also been suspended, as have the Championship games in Charlton, Coventry, Crystal Palace and Lewes.

Dozens of national and international flights have been canceled because Storm Ciara will hit the United Kingdom and Ireland with heavy rains and winds of more than 80 miles per hour.

OFFICIAL: After a stadium inspection, today @BarclaysFAWSL match against Brighton & Hove Albion has been postponed The decision was made for reasons of crowd safety due to bad weather conditions. sorry for the inconvenience A new date will be announced in due course pic.twitter.com/GgnSnfBRdS – Birmingham City Women (@BCFCwomen) February 9, 2020

Weather warnings have been issued throughout the country for Sunday amid forecasts of very strong gusts and the risk of flooding.

Rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel and say they will operate reduced schedules and speed restrictions on Sunday.