Storm Ciara hits the UK when hurricane winds of 90 mph unleash chaos with trees falling

This morning there are wind warnings across the country, as the Ciara storm threatens to hit Britain with gusts of 90 mph in some areas.

Hundreds of flights in and out of European airports were canceled when Britain's biggest storm in seven years spread to Scotland, and the rest of the United Kingdom received several weather warnings.

Today the streets throughout the country were flooded with some people who even had to be rescued by the emergency workers of their cars.

This is while some parks, including Richmond Park in London, were closed this morning due to weather conditions, and many runners and dog walkers were photographed waiting outside the doors for the space to open.

Avanti West Coast said no train will run north of Preston on Sunday until further notice due to the impact of the Ciara storm.

The Man City vs. match West Ham, which will be held at the Ethiad Stadium this afternoon, has also been postponed due to the weather.

In Scotland, officials set a speed limit of 40 mph at Queensferry Crossing, and ferry services were also canceled after the Meteorological Office issued a weather warning for gusts of up to 75 mph.

Yellow weather warnings cover the entire United Kingdom, with the strongest expected rain on high ground where 50-70 mm with up to 100 mm are expected in some places.

Meteorologists have warned that flying debris can cause injury or danger to life, with possible damage to buildings and the possibility of power outages.

Power networks also prepared for wind blackouts that wreaked havoc on overhead power lines, and assured the public that they had crews on hold.

Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, United Kingdom. Huge waves and hurricane winds hit the harbor wall at dawn in the Welsh coastal town of Porthcawl in Bridgend

Strong winds from the Ciara storm lift foam on the road in Caswell Bay, near Swansea, seasonal weather, Swansea, Wales, UK

Thousands of houses were blocked this morning when the storm Ciara & # 39; bombed & # 39; To Great Britain The photo shows a car accident in the storm Ciara flooded the A469 at Rhymney in Gwent at 1 am today

The impending interruption in the air has already seen cancellations and delays in UK airports.

London Gatwick and Heathrow airports have suffered interruptions, leaving many passengers facing hours of chaos.

Travelers waiting to arrive in Heathrow faced 37 cancellations and 50 other delayed flights, while Gatwick saw more than 40 delays both at arrivals and departures.

In other parts of the country, flights enter and leave airports, including the Glasgow, Manchester and Liverpool centers.

Flights take time to arrive and depart from major European cities, and Frankfurt Airport sees 21 canceled departures and another 116 delays,

The storm also caused the closure of the eight royal parks in London, including Richmond and Hyde Park, until Monday, while in Ireland, the opening ceremony of the year of Galway as the European capital of culture was also suspended.

Network Rail Kent and Sussex deliver a photo of a trampoline on the railway line between Sevenoaks and Orpington. Dozens of domestic and international flights have been canceled because Storm Ciara will hit the United Kingdom and Ireland

Photo of the South Shore fire station of firefighters rescuing a person from a car on a flooded street in Blackpool. Dozens of national and international flights have been canceled because Storm Ciara will hit the United Kingdom and Ireland with heavy rains and winds of more than 80 miles per hour.

Today a tree had also fallen between the Risborough princes and the Aylesbury train station and many were warned to only travel if necessary

Dramatic images show waves breaking in the sea this morning in Porthcawl while storm Ciara takes over most of the country

A truck flew on the A20 near Dover, Kent, when the storm Ciara hits. A man with a high visibility jacket is seen moving away from the scene

A trampoline flown over the train tracks in Chelsfield, south London, interrupted rail services from the southeast to the capital.

And a Twitter user from North Wales shared images of rough seas flooding roads and bringing water to his main gate at Tremadoc Bay in Criccieth, Gwynedd.

"This is a pretty exceptional storm and I haven't seen such a strong wind in a few years," 58-year-old company director Gethin Jones, 58, told the PA news agency.

Bursts of 86 miles per hour were recorded at Capel Curig, in North Wales, at midnight, while White Island saw 81 mph winds Sunday morning, while Cumbria saw 151.8 mm of rain in 24 hours .

Meteorological Office meteorologist Helen Roberts said "rather exceptional,quot; gusts of 60 to 70 mph would be seen in inland areas, with the likelihood of the worst weather hitting before 6 pm, although the warnings are in effect until 9 pm

A road sign overturned on Preston North Road, in North Shields, North Tyneside, which shows the strength of the high winds that wreak havoc across the country today with the arrival of Storm Ciara

Dorset: Bridport Gig Rowing club members ran early today and put on their thermals to protect themselves from the storm

Skipton: the locals try to move this morning but struggle to travel on the roads due to the wet conditions felt throughout the country

Chesham: a tree is completely torn from its route in Buckinghamshire today, while the storm continues throughout the United Kingdom

British Airways breaks the record for the fastest flight from New York to London while Storm Ciara remains enraged It is likely that a night flight from New York to London has broken the fastest crossing time in history after reaching speeds of more than 800 mph. The flight lasted only four hours and 56 minutes, according to Flightradar24. A jet stream of 200 mph rushed to the United Kingdom, pushing the plane at record speeds. He left JFK at the airport on Saturday and arrived in Heathrow at 11.20pm. This is while flights traveling in the opposite direction lasted more than two hours longer than usual. Speaking to The Independent, a BA spokesman said: "We always prioritize safety over speed records, but our highly trained pilots took full advantage of the conditions for customers to return to London well in advance."

"In addition to the force of the wind, it will rain today," he said.

& # 39; So far, we have seen some impact of the rain, which has been strong and persistent in Northern Ireland and northern England in the last 24 hours.

"We are likely to see a greater impact of the wind, such as falling debris, falling roof tiles, branches and fallen trees, with the interruption of travel as well."

Heathrow Airport said it had agreed with its partner airlines to "consolidate,quot; Sunday's flight schedule in an attempt to minimize the number of flights canceled.

British Airways said in a statement: "Like all airlines operating in and outside the United Kingdom tomorrow, we expect adverse weather conditions in parts of the United Kingdom on Sunday to affect us."

The airline said it was offering booking change options for customers on domestic and European flights flying to and from Heathrow, Gatwick and the city of London on Sunday.

Virgin Atlantic has published a list of canceled flights on its website. He said he was & # 39; contacting the affected customers and reorganizing their travel arrangements & # 39 ;.

This is while a night flight from New York to London has probably broken the fastest crossing time in history after reaching speeds of more than 800 mph.

Skipton: the locals in the area tried to secure the defenses this morning while the water flowed through the town today

Nottingham: Today a fallen tree is seen in the Lady Bay area of ​​Nottingham. The tree landed in a car and covered it completely.

Wigan: a tree fell in Wigan and this morning crushed a car on a residential street, leaving the owner unable to travel

Emma Grimster, a spokesman for TravelSupermarket, said: 'Remember, if you miss your flight due to road conditions or lack of public transportation to take you to the airport, this is your responsibility and the airlines have the right to charge you for a new flight. Lost flight coverage in a good quality travel insurance policy can help with this.' If your flight is canceled, the airline must give you the option to rebook an alternative flight, or if there are no suitable flights, you can request a refund. 'If you delay two hours or more, your airline must also provide you with food while you wait and accommodation when appropriate.' However, as the weather conditions are beyond the control of the airlines, they will not be responsible for the cost of their subsequent accommodation or any other arrangement that you have booked in advance. Consider what your travel insurance policy offers in terms of assistance to claim the costs incurred.

The flight lasted only four hours and 56 minutes, according to Flightradar24.

A jet stream of 200 mph rushed to the United Kingdom, pushing the plane at record speeds.

He left JFK at the airport on Saturday and arrived in Heathrow at 11.20pm.

This is while flights traveling in the opposite direction lasted more than two hours longer than usual.

Speaking to The Independent, a BA spokesman said: "We always prioritize safety over speed records, but our highly trained pilots took full advantage of the conditions for customers to return to London well in advance."

Ferries have also been interrupted, as P,amp;O said all services at Dover Port were suspended due to high winds and Mersey Ferries canceled all services until further notice.

The train companies that have issued "no travel,quot; warnings are Gatwick Express, Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express.

Fog, snow and rain will accumulate in much of the nation and strong winds are powerful enough to tear roof shingles, meteorologists warned.

Weather maps show that 1,000-mile-wide Ciara catapulted across the Atlantic, bringing 30-foot waves to the southwest and northwest coasts and 50-foot waves at sea.

Drivers are warned to be very careful on the roads due to the potential for difficult conditions caused by heavy rains, particularly on coastal or exposed routes.

In Scotland, bad weather led officials to set a speed limit of 40 mph at the Queensferry crossing, while ferry passengers were also affected, with many Caledonian MacBrayne services canceled due to conditions.

Robert Morrison, chief operating officer of Caledonian MacBrayne, said yesterday: “ There is a very high possibility of weather-related interruption in services on all 28 routes, so people should be aware of this before embarking on their trip.

& # 39; Of course, we will seek to keep travel underway when conditions permit.

"I would urge passengers to leave extra time for their trip, keep track of the state of their navigation on the website or on social networks and be prepared for delays and cancellations."

The Meteorological Office also warned that houses and businesses on the Scottish borders are likely to flood, with the possibility that some communities will be isolated by flooded roads.

On Saturday, several bridges were closed to high-sided vehicles with the Erskine, Dornoch, Skye and Kessock bridges among those affected.

In the Highlands, a truck overturned on the A96 in Gollanfield. Police said there were no reports of injuries.

However, the road will remain closed at night since it is not safe to recover the vehicle at this time due to high winds.

In Aberdeenshire, a coach overturned on the B9000 on the A90 access road to Newburgh.

The Scotland Environmental Protection Agency issued 15 flood alerts and 17 flood warnings.

Yellow warnings of high winds were also applied throughout Scotland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Network Rail said winds of up to 90 mph are expected on the West Highland Line and routes from Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh on Sunday and said services will be suspended during the worst weather.

The company tweeted: "We expect extreme winds of 80-90 mph to affect West Highland Line & Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh tomorrow." Services will be suspended on those routes during the worst weather tomorrow. It is not safe to run in these conditions.

"Once the storm passes, we will inspect both routes with locomotives on Monday at the first light for obstructions before reopening them."

Solihull: this morning a fallen tree is seen in the middle of Warwick Road when the locals try to get it out of the area to prevent the debris from flying

Lyme Regis: people are taking pictures of the huge waves that hit the Cobb this morning while the storm continues to intensify

A park was completely flooded with all the roads that were completely occupied by the water due to the storm.

Newhaven: waves are seen breaking around Newhaven Lighthouse this morning while weather warnings remain throughout the country

The railroad manager said there will be a caution speed limit of 50 mph for trains, adding that an "important trip interruption,quot; is expected.

They advised passengers to "only travel by train this Sunday if absolutely necessary."

The interruption could continue until Monday morning, as repair work can be hampered by conditions.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has issued 15 flood alerts and 20 flood warnings.

It is also recommended to those who venture outdoors to finish, since the storm brings a cold wave that will sink temperatures up to -5 ° C.

Ciara, the most widespread storm in seven years, will begin its sweep in Scotland around 3 p.m., just over an hour before the country's rugby team faces England in Edinburgh.

The confrontation between the Six Nations is still scheduled to continue, but many other events throughout the weekend have been eliminated for fear of windy conditions causing a killing.

A Scottish Rugby spokesman said: & # 39; Scottish Rugby hopes to welcome fans to the international matches that will be held this weekend. As part of our usual preparations, we are closely monitoring weather forecasts in light of possible adverse conditions & # 39; & # 39 ;.

And the revelers in Galway also faced disappointment in Ireland, as the opening night of the city's season as the European capital of culture was suspended. It had taken place on Sunday.

The organizers of the Galway ceremony said: "We have been in constant contact with the relevant authorities since the climate warnings were launched earlier this week and, for the sake of public safety, the current climate warnings mean that you have been considered insecure to move on.

& # 39; We are saddened by the cast of the community, our volunteers and the entire team that has worked so hard for the past few weeks and months.

"Today's event would have marked the end of what has been a series of one-week events of great success in the fire tour of the lighting ceremonies that have illuminated cities throughout the county."

Store owners in the city were seen preparing for the impending wind and rain by placing sandbags.

In London, the Winter Run 10k event, with an attendance of 25,000 people, was canceled after organizers said "they couldn't guarantee the safety of our runners, crew and volunteers."

And the charity that manages the Royal Parks of London, which also include Regent's Park and Green Park, announced on its website and in a Twitter post that all green spaces would be closed on Sunday.

The agency said they had made the decision after discussions with their & # 39; tree experts & # 39; and your health and safety team.

The parks house 170,000 trees, many of which are vulnerable to high winds, they said.

The RAC spokesman, Simon Williams, also expected bad conditions and said: "It's black Sunday to travel." More traffic accidents are expected due to debris and vehicles that deviate from the course & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Gloucester: a fallen tree makes it impossible for residents of this Longevens street to travel this morning

Runners show their disappointment after Richmond closes its doors to traffic and pedestrians due to strong winds from the Ciara storm

A man walks his dogs while fighting the winds of the Ciara storm, photographed in Blackpool, Lancashire, while the Ciara storm takes hold

In Scotland, officials set a speed limit of 40 mph at Queensferry Crossing, and ferry services were also canceled after high winds. In the image: a satellite image shows clouds covering all of Northern Ireland and a large part of Scotland

Alex Burkill, meteorologist at the Meteorological Office, said that the humid and windy weather is "the prelude, if you like, of what the Ciara storm is."

He said the most pressing warning of the Met Office is the amber wind warning.

& # 39; That's where we are likely to see significant wind impacts. We are suffering some property damage, flying debris, and that could bring the risk of injury to people, as well as the usual things, such as power outages and travel disruption.

"It is worth bearing in mind that the strong winds on Sunday will be very widespread, so it is throughout the United Kingdom where we will see very strong winds, so the impact will be widespread."

People in coastal cities are warned not to get too close to the water, which will spray the walls of the sea in the middle of a gusty weather.

Guy Addington, regional leader of water security in the RNLI, said: & # 39; This bad weather could make visiting our coasts around the United Kingdom and Ireland treacherous and bring very dangerous marine conditions.

& # 39; If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 and ask for the Coast Guard. If you have something that floats to what they can hold on to, throw it at them. Do not go to the water yourself, too many people drown trying to save others.

Some ferry trips have also been affected by bad weather. The changes include the adjustment of schedules on trips to and from Le Havre and the cancellation of the two trips from Cherbourg to Poole on Sunday.

A yellow wind warning covers the entire country, while an amber warning was issued for the southeast of England when Ciara rolls towards the mainland.

Many attractions have dismayed tourists by closing the store, including the Royal Parks that announced that it will close all eight London parks, including Green Park, Hyde Park and St James's Park.

In a statement, they said: "In contact with our tree experts and the Health and Safety team, we have made this decision to ensure the safety of all park users, including users of vehicles and cyclists."

Weather maps show that 1,000-mile-wide Ciara catapulted across the Atlantic, bringing 30-foot waves to the southwest and northwest coasts and 50-foot waves at sea.

Petteril River between Penrith and Plumpton in Cumbria, which seems to have exploded on its banks after today's stormy weather

Heavy rains during the night and storm winds caused by the Ciara storm have left the Tees River, which crosses Barnard Castle to very high levels.

In the early hours of this morning, a tree had fallen in the middle of the road in Ashford, on the stretch of the road to London.

Storm conditions will begin to affect Scotland today (left) before Great Britain soaks on Sunday (right)

The wind is still a problem on Monday, but it is the additional threat of heavy snowfall that has caused another yellow warning, between midnight on Sunday and noon on Tuesday.

Areas above 490 feet (150 m) can wait up to an inch of snow, rising to four inches above 980 feet (300 m). The Meteorological Office also forecast lightning strikes, snowstorms and "considerable snow drift."

Looking ahead, Chief meteorologist Frank Saunders added: “ In the wake of the Ciara storm, it will remain unstable and windy throughout the United Kingdom and will become colder with winter rains and ice, an additional danger, as we We enter the new week. & # 39;

CalMac chief operating officer Robert Morrison said: "The weather for the weekend seems extremely problematic in terms of delivering a scheduled schedule." There is a very high possibility of weather-related interruption in the services on the 28 routes & # 39 ;.

Ben Aldous, patrol of the year of the RAC, said: & # 39; Drivers should be very careful with the forecast of strong winds for this weekend, especially on coastal or exposed routes. Combine the force of the wind with heavy rains, and you have a recipe for some treacherous driving conditions.

“ We strongly recommend that drivers reduce their speed and leave a lot of space between their vehicle and those around them, and be especially careful when passing high-sided vehicles when the possibility of strong cross winds can divert them from the course. Drivers in rural areas should be especially cautious in the face of falling debris.