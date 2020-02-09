Storm Ciara Dawn: Hundreds of flights are canceled with gusts of 90 miles for & # 39; danger to life & # 39; Y

Hundreds of flights in and out of European airports were canceled when Britain's largest storm in seven years spread to Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom was warned by winds of 90 mph today.

Storm Ciara first brought gusts of up to 70 mph on the west coast of Scotland on Saturday and is expected to spread throughout the rest of the country throughout the day, as weather warnings remain in effect throughout the country.

The bad weather has already caused chaos in the air, as almost 200 flights in and out of Europe, as well as dozens to and from UK airports, including Heathrow and Gatwick, were canceled or delayed last night.

In Scotland, officials set a speed limit of 40 mph at Queensferry Crossing, and ferry services were also canceled after the Meteorological Office issued a weather warning for gusts of up to 75 mph.

Yellow weather warnings cover the entire United Kingdom, with the strongest expected rain on high ground where 50-70 mm with up to 100 mm are expected in some places.

Meteorologists have warned that flying debris can cause injury or danger to life, with possible damage to buildings and the possibility of power outages.

Power networks also prepared for wind blackouts that wreaked havoc on overhead power lines, and assured the public that they had crews on hold.

The Ciara storm has landed on the coasts of Britain and is already hitting the nation with strong winds and heavy rains. In the picture: violent waves collide with the sea defenses in Aberystwyth, Wales, last night

The impending interruption in the air has already seen cancellations and delays in UK airports.

London Gatwick and Heathrow airports have suffered interruptions, leaving many passengers facing hours of chaos.

Travelers waiting to arrive in Heathrow faced 37 cancellations and 50 other delayed flights, while Gatwick saw more than 40 delays both at arrivals and departures.

In other parts of the country, flights enter and leave airports, including the Glasgow, Manchester and Liverpool centers.

Flights take time to arrive and depart from major European cities, and Frankfurt Airport sees 21 canceled departures and another 116 delays,

The storm also caused the closure of the eight royal parks in London, including Richmond and Hyde Park, until Monday, while in Ireland, the opening ceremony of the year of Galway as the European capital of culture was also suspended.

The chief meteorologist of the Meteorological Office Frank Saunders said: “ The Ciara storm will bring harmful winds and heavy rains throughout the United Kingdom this weekend and we have issued a series of severe weather warnings that give people time to prepare for possible impacts of the storm.

Winds will increase until Saturday in Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before it is very windy in the rest of the United Kingdom during the early hours of Sunday morning.

& # 39; Bursts of 50-60 mph are expected in continental areas, with even stronger gusts of 80 mph or more along coastal areas, especially in the southeast of England and the north of Scotland.

Fog, snow and rain will accumulate in much of the nation and strong winds are powerful enough to tear roof shingles, meteorologists warned.

The Ciara storm is becoming a & # 39; weather bomb & # 39; as its air pressure drops by 24 millibars in 24 hours at 12 pm today, qualifying it as a & # 39; weather bomb & # 39 ;.

Weather maps show that 1,000-mile-wide Ciara catapulted across the Atlantic, bringing 30-foot waves to the southwest and northwest coasts and 50-foot waves at sea.

The Blackrock diving tower in Salthill, County Galway, in Ireland, was hit by waves brought by storm Ciara

London Gatwick and Heathrow airports have suffered interruptions, leaving many passengers facing hours of chaos. In the image: a British Airways flight travels a magnificent image of a super full moon snow, the name given to the time of the month when the satellite is closer to Earth

The moon was portrayed shining in the sky over the Shard building in London on Saturday night

Drivers are warned to be very careful on the roads due to the potential for difficult conditions caused by heavy rains, particularly on coastal or exposed routes.

In Scotland, bad weather led officials to set a speed limit of 40 mph at the Queensferry crossing, while ferry passengers were also affected, with many Caledonian MacBrayne services canceled due to conditions.

Robert Morrison, chief operating officer of Caledonian MacBrayne, said: & # 39; The weather for the weekend seems extremely problematic in terms of delivering a scheduled schedule.

& # 39; There is a very high possibility of weather-related interruption in services on all 28 routes, so people should be aware of this before embarking on their trip.

& # 39; Of course, we will seek to keep travel underway when conditions permit.

The impending arrival of the storm did not prevent surfers from enjoying the waves at Langland Bay in Swansea on Saturday afternoon.

Calm before the storm: the water was flat this morning on the Mersey River, which will be one of the first parts of the country to be hit by Ciara

"I would urge passengers to leave extra time for their trip, keep track of the state of their navigation on the website or on social networks and be prepared for delays and cancellations."

The Meteorological Office also warned that houses and businesses on the Scottish borders are likely to flood, with the possibility that some communities will be isolated by flooded roads.

An amber warning of heavy rains in the region was also issued between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m.

On Saturday, several bridges were closed to high-sided vehicles with the Erskine, Dornoch, Skye and Kessock bridges among those affected.

In the Highlands, a truck overturned on the A96 in Gollanfield. Police said there were no reports of injuries.

However, the road will remain closed at night since it is not safe to recover the vehicle at this time due to high winds.

But the bad weather has been tempered by the beautiful view of the snow-filled moon. In the picture: the moon stops behind the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, Hampshire

Railroad passengers were affected after a tree on the line blocked the route between Elgin and Keith and ScotRail said the railroad line would be closed until it could be removed.

In Aberdeenshire, a coach overturned on the B9000 on the A90 access road to Newburgh.

The Scotland Environmental Protection Agency issued 15 flood alerts and 17 flood warnings.

Yellow warnings of high winds were also applied throughout Scotland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Network Rail said winds of up to 90 mph are expected on the West Highland Line and routes from Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh on Sunday and said services will be suspended during the worst weather.

The company tweeted: "We expect extreme winds of 80-90 mph to affect West Highland Line & Inverness – Kyle of Lochalsh tomorrow." Services will be suspended on those routes during the worst weather tomorrow. It is not safe to run in these conditions.

"Once the storm passes, we will inspect both routes with locomotives on Monday at the first light for obstructions before reopening them."

The railroad manager said there will be a caution speed limit of 50 mph for trains, adding that an "important trip interruption,quot; is expected.

They advised passengers to "only travel by train this Sunday if absolutely necessary."

The interruption could continue until Monday morning, as repair work can be hampered by conditions.

It is also recommended to those who venture outdoors to finish, since the storm brings a cold wave that will sink temperatures up to -5 ° C.

Ciara, the most widespread storm in seven years, will begin its sweep in Scotland around 3 p.m., just over an hour before the country's rugby team faces England in Edinburgh.

The confrontation between the Six Nations is still scheduled to continue, but many other events throughout the weekend have been eliminated for fear of windy conditions causing a killing.

A Scottish Rugby spokesman said: & # 39; Scottish Rugby hopes to welcome fans to the international matches that will be held this weekend. As part of our usual preparations, we are closely monitoring weather forecasts in light of possible adverse conditions & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Satellite images show that 1,000-mile-wide Ciara, which was catapulted across the Atlantic on Saturday brings a large swirl of clouds

And the revelers in Galway also faced disappointment in Ireland, as the opening night of the city's season as the European capital of culture was suspended. It had taken place on Sunday.

The organizers of the Galway ceremony said: "We have been in constant contact with the relevant authorities since the climate warnings were launched earlier this week and, for the sake of public safety, the current climate warnings mean that you have been considered insecure to move on.

& # 39; We are saddened by the cast of the community, our volunteers and the entire team that has worked so hard for the past few weeks and months.

"Today's event would have marked the end of what has been a series of one-week events of great success in the fire tour of the lighting ceremonies that have illuminated cities throughout the county."

Store owners in the city were seen preparing for the impending wind and rain by placing sandbags.

In London, the Winter Run 10k event, which will be attended by 25,000 runners tomorrow, was canceled after organizers said "they could not guarantee the safety of our runners, crew and volunteers."

And the charity that manages the Royal Parks of London, which also include Regent's Park and Green Park, announced on its website and in a Twitter post that all green spaces would be closed on Sunday.

The agency said they had made the decision after discussions with their & # 39; tree experts & # 39; and your health and safety team.

The parks house 170,000 trees, many of which are vulnerable to high winds, they said.

The RAC spokesman, Simon Williams, also expected bad conditions and said: "It's black Sunday to travel." More traffic accidents are expected due to debris and vehicles that deviate from the course & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Alex Burkill, meteorologist at the Meteorological Office, said that the humid and windy weather is "the prelude, if you like, of what the Ciara storm is."

He said the most pressing warning of the Met Office is the amber wind warning.

& # 39; That's where we are likely to see significant wind impacts. We are suffering some property damage, flying debris, and that could bring the risk of injury to people, as well as the usual things, such as power outages and travel disruption.

"It is worth bearing in mind that the strong winds on Sunday will be very widespread, so it is throughout the United Kingdom where we will see very strong winds, so the impact will be widespread."

People in coastal cities are warned not to get too close to the water, which will spray the walls of the sea in the middle of a gusty weather.

Enjoy it while it lasts! Two people were seen enjoying a walk on the beach in Bournemouth, Dorset, on Saturday before the Ciara storm hit the United Kingdom.

Winter sun: dozens of people took advantage of the bright but agile day to take a walk on the beach in Bournemouth, Dorset

Guy Addington, regional leader of water security in the RNLI, said: & # 39; This bad weather could make visiting our coasts around the United Kingdom and Ireland treacherous and bring very dangerous marine conditions.

& # 39; If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 and ask for the Coast Guard. If you have something that floats to what they can hold on to, throw it at them. Do not go to the water yourself, too many people drown trying to save others.

Some ferry trips have also been affected by bad weather, and the Brittany Ferries Portsmouth to St Malo service is ready to depart on Sunday and is now diverted to Cherbourg.

Other changes include adjusting schedules on trips to and from Le Havre and canceling the two trips from Cherbourg to Poole on Sunday.

Tomorrow, a yellow wind warning covers the entire country, while an amber warning has been issued for the southeast of England as Ciara rolls towards the mainland.

Everything is quiet: many people tweeted their photos of & # 39; calm before the storm & # 39; before the storm Ciara

Storm conditions will begin to affect Scotland today (left) before Great Britain soaks on Sunday (right)

The wind is still a problem on Monday, but it is the additional threat of heavy snowfall that has caused another yellow warning, between midnight on Sunday and noon on Tuesday.

Areas above 490 feet (150 m) can wait up to an inch of snow, rising to four inches above 980 feet (300 m). The Meteorological Office also forecast lightning strikes, snowstorms and "considerable snow drift."

Looking ahead, Chief meteorologist Frank Saunders added: “ In the wake of the Ciara storm, it will remain unstable and windy throughout the United Kingdom and will become colder with winter rains and ice, an additional danger, as we We enter the new week. & # 39;

CalMac chief operating officer Robert Morrison said: "The weather for the weekend seems extremely problematic in terms of delivering a scheduled schedule." There is a very high possibility of weather-related interruption in the services on the 28 routes & # 39 ;.

Ben Aldous, patrol of the year of the RAC, said: & # 39; Drivers should be very careful with the forecast of strong winds for this weekend, especially on coastal or exposed routes. Combine the force of the wind with heavy rains, and you have a recipe for some treacherous driving conditions.

“ We strongly recommend that drivers reduce their speed and leave a lot of space between their vehicle and those around them, and be especially careful when passing high-sided vehicles when the possibility of strong cross winds can divert them from the course. Drivers in rural areas should be especially cautious in the face of falling debris.