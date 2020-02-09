Storm Ciara: Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Women postponed as adverse weather hits United Kingdom | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb9d44a86ddd29b48a3fb2ff3b75fe27311% %MINIFYHTMLb9d44a86ddd29b48a3fb2ff3b75fe27312%





Arsenal beat Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Sunday's meeting at Meadow Park was postponed

Storm Ciara has forced the postponement of Sunday's derby in North London between Arsenal and Tottenham in the Women's Super League.

The match took place at Arsenal's Meadow Park at 2 p.m., but was suspended "for reasons of crowd safety,quot; after "extreme weather warnings this weekend."

Dozens of national and international flights have been canceled because Storm Ciara will hit the United Kingdom and Ireland with heavy rains and winds of more than 80 miles per hour.

An Arsenal statement said: "Our meeting against Tottenham Hotspur Women in Meadow Park today has been suspended due to the safety of the crowd, due to extreme weather conditions.

"The Barclays FA Women's Super League game was supposed to start at 2pm GMT, however, due to the extreme weather warnings this weekend, we had to postpone the game."

"Information about a reprogrammed accessory will be released in due course. Tickets will still be valid for the reorganized accessory.

"Arsenal would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused to fans."

Weather warnings have been issued throughout the country for Sunday amid forecasts of very strong gusts and the risk of flooding.

Rail companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel and say they will operate reduced schedules and speed restrictions on Sunday.