Stassi Schroeder reacts to Kristen Doute saying they are not friends because she is single

WEHO Witches are no longer who they used to be. The spectators of the Vanderpump Rules are about to witness the end of Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney's friendship with Kristen Doute.

During the last episodes, Maloney and Schroeder have grown tired of Doute lying about the state of their relationship with Brian Carter.

Kristen feels that her best friends are not there for her the way she needs them to be.

Since the summer of last year, it was reported that women are no longer friends and the founder of James Mae told US Weekly that he thinks it is because she is single.

“ My (point of view), and I hope to be wrong, but it seems that I am watching these episodes, and I felt that during the summer, Stassi was on this great horse to be in this now perfect relationship and now he will get married and everything it's great. I thought I could trust my two best friends and let my girl let off steam. Every woman does it, each one of us, whether she is married or just dating, they all complain about our types, so I thought she would be a little more understanding about it and just let me learn these lessons about mine instead of Tell me to kick rocks.

Stassi heard about his comments and interviewed the magazine while he was in a press edition earlier this week. The reality star says it could not be beyond the truth.

‘That's the kind of thing that pushes me even further. Because if that were the case, all the time when I was like, "Friend, you should totally break up with Carter," but then I would just leave her as a friend because she is single?

So far, the opinions of the viewers are divided when it comes to who is right in this dispute.

Some feel they understand why Stassi and Katie are tired of hearing about Kristen's relationship problems, while others feel that friends are for that.

Ad

What side are you on?



Post views:

one