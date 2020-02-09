Spike Lee wears a custom outfit in homage to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars

Kobe Bryant It was not forgotten on the Oscar 2020 red carpet.

Spike lee He arrived at night with a custom Gucci suit that clearly serves as a tribute to the deceased basketball legend, who died two weeks ago in a helicopter crash. The suit is the purple and yellow of the Lakers, with the number 24 on the lapels and printed on the back. He also wore a pair of Kobe's Nike shoes in honor of his friend.

Spike and Kobe recede. In 2009, Spike directed Kobe Doin & # 39; Work, a documentary that followed the star athlete for a day during the 2007-2008 Lakers season, and the director was clearly beaten for Kobe's death.

He joined Ryan Seacrest for a brief interview on the carpet before tonight's show, and didn't even have words when Seacrest asked him how he was. He could only respond with a sad shrug.