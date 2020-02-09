Spike Lee wears a custom outfit in homage to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars

Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Kobe Bryant It was not forgotten on the Oscar 2020 red carpet.
Spike lee He arrived at night with a custom Gucci suit that clearly serves as a tribute to the deceased basketball legend, who died two weeks ago in a helicopter crash. The suit is the purple and yellow of the Lakers, with the number 24 on the lapels and printed on the back. He also wore a pair of Kobe's Nike shoes in honor of his friend.
Spike and Kobe recede. In 2009, Spike directed Kobe Doin & # 39; Work, a documentary that followed the star athlete for a day during the 2007-2008 Lakers season, and the director was clearly beaten for Kobe's death.
He joined Ryan Seacrest for a brief interview on the carpet before tonight's show, and didn't even have words when Seacrest asked him how he was. He could only respond with a sad shrug.
Spike Lee won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay last year for BlacKkKlansman, and I was so excited at that moment that he jumped to Samuel L. JacksonThe arms on stage.
"Jumping into the arms of my brother Sam Jackson, and he didn't let me go, but this is a year later," he said. "A lot of things changed, so I'm happy to be here. I'm going to introduce myself and have fun."
He plans to continue focusing on working hard in the coming months.
"I just have to keep doing my job," he said. "I have to keep going. When you have a profession you love, that makes all the difference in the world. You are making money. When you are making money doing what you love, it is a blessing."
He will present an award later tonight.
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party special at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8: 15 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.