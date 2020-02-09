Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, Janelle Monae is literally bright on the red carpet

%MINIFYHTML3967d93579ac7829851674b73cbd7f6411% %MINIFYHTML3967d93579ac7829851674b73cbd7f6412%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The cast members of the hit South Korean film & # 39; Parasite & # 39; They are also among those who honored the red carpet while Tony Award winner Billy Porter continues to present looks with an amazing gold outfit.

Up News Info –

The 92nd annual Academy Awards is finally here. Taking place on Sunday, February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, the biggest movie night will see the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in honor of the best films in 2019. Considering it is one of the biggest nights In the movie industry, it is natural to see the stars striving to look dazzling on the red carpet.

Spike lee chose to take the opportunity to honor the legend of the NBA Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident with his daughter Gianna last month. The "BlacKkKlansman"The director arrived in a custom purple suit that had the number 24, which was the number of Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey, both front and back. He completed the look with a matching purple hat.

%MINIFYHTML3967d93579ac7829851674b73cbd7f6413% %MINIFYHTML3967d93579ac7829851674b73cbd7f6414%

<br />

%MINIFYHTML3967d93579ac7829851674b73cbd7f6415% %MINIFYHTML3967d93579ac7829851674b73cbd7f6416%

Also draw attention to the red carpet that night was Janelle Monáe, which literally shone with a dazzling dress inspired by "Little Red Riding Hood" by Ralph Lauren. According to reports, the custom set, which was studded with crystals, took more than 600 hours to complete. However, it was definitely worth the fight since the singer looked glamorous in the dress.

<br />

Billie eilishIn the meantime, he walked along the playground mat in his signature bag of clothes. The Grammy-winning singer looked amazing in an oversized white Chanel pantsuit. She, who arrived with her brother and collaborator Finneas O & # 39; Connell, was complemented by long black nails, fingerless lace gloves and layered gold necklaces.

<br />

The cast members of the successful South Korean film "Parasite"Also among those who adorned the red carpet. Actress Park sodam she looked amazing in a red dress, with Jang Hyejin opting for a white dress with tights. Meanwhile, men were twinned in classic black suits.

<br />

Looking soft in pink was Regina King. The "If Beale Street could talk"The actress wore a powder pink Vercase dress that she combined with Stuart Weitzman shoes. The"Watchmen"Star also completed the look with an almost pink cheek and hair combed back.

<br />

Billy porter, meanwhile, he continued serving looks with a striking gold outfit. The "Attitude"The actor looked like he was a kind of Greek god when he made a grand entrance with a gold turtleneck and a voluminous skirt. As for the shoes, the Tony Award winner chose the golden platforms he wore on a pair of beige fishnet stockings.

<br />

The 2020 Academy Awards are currently ongoing.