South Africa vs England – summary and statistics

England survived a late collapse to seal a two-wicket victory over South Africa in the third international one day and ensure that the series ends fully.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

With 257 to win, Jonny Bairstow managed to chase a flyer with a 43 of 23 balls and after a brief wobble, Joe Root (49) and Joe Denly got 76 for the fourth gate for tourists to return to the track.

Denly (66) reached his second half century of the series, but fell with the finish line in sight and England proceeded to lose 4-20 before finally sneaking into the line at 44, thanks to Moeen Ali (17th), in Pink Day in Johannesburg.

"It was disappointing to limp over the line," England captain Eoin Morgan said. "Ideally, we would have pursued it four or five times. We show many promises, but we need to develop our cruelty."

















Adil Rashid had cast a brilliant spell upon his return to the team, taking 3-51, as England restricted its hosts to 256-7 despite half a century of Quinton de Kock (69) and David Miller (69th).

Eoin Morgan won the draw and decided to pitch and his opening bowlers backed his decision. Tom Curran (0-38) caused De Kock many early problems, while debutant Saqib Mahmood impressed the other side.

It was Mahmood (1-17) who made the first breakthrough, claiming his first ODI gate with a beauty that ripped from the seam, between the bat and the pad and just tickled Reeza Hendricks (11) on bail.



















De Kock and Temba Bavuma fought during a hard spell against the new ball, gradually began to increase the execution rate and appeared to be well established while players drank drinks.

However, the presentation of Ali and Rashid when the game resumed changed the momentum and the game came alive when Rashid hit Bavuma on the platform with a break in the leg, at the start of his second chance.

It seemed very close, but the referee rejected the appeal of lbw and England decided not to review. The next ball was a googly, passing the inner edge of Bavuma and on the platform. This time the finger was lifted and, after the review showed that the ball crashed into the middle of the leg, Bavuma (29) had to leave.



















The first moment of confusion came when he was stopped at the limit when the third referee wanted to verify, again, if there was an inside edge. There were no signs of UltraEdge, but the repetitions seemed to show the daylight between the bat and the ball, Bavuma walked away, the review disappeared and that seemed to be the end.

Rashid then cheated on Rassie van der Dussen with a fool with the next installment, the referee again raised his finger and the batter walked away. However, he was also arrested just below the limit and informed by the fourth referee that South Africa still had a review.

He requested it immediately, although long after the normally allowed 15 seconds had elapsed, and while England questioned why South Africa had been allowed another revision, the reason given was that not all the technology had worked, although the host announcer insists on that UltraEdge was fully operational at that time: DRS showed that the ball was missing the leg.



















Ultimately, two correct decisions were made, but England was frustrated by what they felt was a bonus review that was being given to South Africa and when Van der Dussen (5) was defeated by Ali (1-42) in the Next, they let the batter know what they thought of that.

Perhaps the most telling moment of the tickets was a little later when De Kock, having reached his 22nd ODI fifty and perhaps frustrated at not being able to follow the spinners in England, tried to get Rashid out of the Wanderers, he failed and lost the stump of his leg.

Rashid also eliminated Andile Phehlukwayo (14), while two unnecessary escapes did not help South Africa, but Miller's late assault, at least, gave them something to try to defend.

Any hope of that vanished quickly when Bairstow took Lungi Ngidi by 21 in the third part of the chase with a flurry of brutal boundaries, predominantly across the leg.

However, Bairstow's onslaught ended as fast as it began, Lutho Sipamla (1-42) returned the touch and lost the ball directly to the center.

Jason Roy (21) followed him on the next shipment, sending a shot to the sky towards Beuran Hendricks, and when Morgan (9) returned the capture to Hendricks less than four times later, England may have feared a collapse similar to the one it cost. them at the premiere of the series in Cape Town.

However, Root and Denly made sure it didn't happen again, calming visitors out of trouble for the next 14 overs.

The couple had been remarkably comfortable, so it was a shock when Root stayed less than half a century, turning the ball around the corner of Tabraiz Shamsi and Bavuma received an excellent catch by sliding his leg.

However, Denly and Tom Banton kept England moving in the right direction and began to accelerate towards the target. Denly took out his fourth ODI fifty with the first of six in a row against Shamsi, but was not able to complete the job.

He deviated from Ngidi and when Banton (32) feathered behind a beauty of Hendricks (3-59) three balls later, there was a glimmer of hope for the Proteas and when Curran fell in the next one, they might even have begun to believe that a Miracle was possible.

England was still a clear favorite, with only 16 races needed and three wickets in hand, but lost Rashid (2) with five still needed, trapped behind Ngidi (3-63).

However, Ali leveled the scores with a momentum of fluid coverage and secured the victory the next ball and the focus of the teams will now change to the T20 series that begins on Wednesday.

Watch the first international T20 between South Africa and England from 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.