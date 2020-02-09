South Africa vs England: How a technical problem of DRS cost tourists a wicket in the third ODI | Cricket News

David Lloyd of Sky Sports: "I think it was quite embarrassing. The production company stands firm that all the technology was working."

















1:51



Rassie van der Dussen was able to review his dismissal of lbw with South Africa after restoring his challenge

Rassie van der Dussen was able to review his dismissal of lbw with South Africa after restoring his challenge

%MINIFYHTML08947e20fab0960e8a567e3ff0bc3de711% %MINIFYHTML08947e20fab0960e8a567e3ff0bc3de712%

There was a DRS controversy in England's third ODI against South Africa with tourists who were denied a gate because of a technological failure.

Adil Rashid had Rassie van der Dussen distribute lbw but, when the batter walked away, the referees told him he could review the decision.

South Africa believed they had burned their criticism the previous ball when Temba Bavuma unsuccessfully challenged his dismissal of lbw.

0:37 Temba Bavuma was delivered lbw to Adil Rashid in Wanderers Temba Bavuma was delivered lbw to Adil Rashid in Wanderers

But it turned out that Proteas had his review restored with UltraEdge, the device that shows whether a batter has hit the ball or not, by not working for Bavuma's dismissal.

Controversy abounded with normal TV reps that showed a clear light between the ball and Bavuma's bat, but Van der Dussen benefited.

Van der Dussen's review showed that Rashid's delivery would have lost the stump of his leg, so he continued his blow, before falling to Moeen Ali by five.

Eoin Morgan talks with the referees in Johannesburg

"A little confused up here about why you can review this, why it is being reviewed, with the review already lost," said commentator Pommie Mbangwa at the time.

"In the end, even though we got there in a rather disconcerting way, Van der Dussen is inside and, in essence, it's the right decision because the ball wasn't hitting the stumps."

"They didn't have the full technology available for (Bavuma's) review the first time, so they can keep the review and therefore Van der Dussen could use it."

A failed revision will not be restored if, despite technical failures, the correct decision could be made using the other available technology THE REGULATIONS

Sky Sports Cricket & # 39; s David Lloyd said about the incident at the entrance break: "There is nothing in modern cricket that surprises me.

"There is that song that is heard in football matches, & # 39; you don't know what you're doing & # 39 ;, and that applies here. They're making it up as they go."

"I think it was quite embarrassing. We are firm, the production company here, that all the technology was working. Van der Dussen came out soon after, so I think it helped calm the situation."