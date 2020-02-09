Snoop Dogg denies Gayle King's threat over Kobe Bryant's question

Snoop Dogg says he didn't threaten Gayle king in a now viral video in which he criticized her for mentioning the subject Kobe BryantThe rape case in a CBS interview.
Since the 41-year-old NBA icon, his teenage daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash earlier this month, several people have posted on social media about his charge of sexual assault in 2003, which was later dismissed. that his accuser refused to testify. He later settled a civil lawsuit with her. Last week, CBS launched a abstract of an interview that King conducted with the retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie, in which she takes the case. King then called it a "clip out of context."
But the video angered many of Kobe's fans. Snoop posted a video on Instagram, where he has 39 million followers, beating King, 65. He said: "How dare you stain the reputation of my son of a bitch king, son of a punk bitch?" He continued. "Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come looking for you."
"Here is a message for people who need to know. I am a non-violent person," Snoop, 48, said in a new Instagram video, posted Saturday night. "When I said what I said, I spoke on behalf of people who felt that Gayle was very disrespectful to Kobe Bryant and his family. Now, that said, what would it look like to want some harm for someone 70 years old? Woman? I was raised a lot better than that. I don't want to hurt her, I didn't threaten her. "
"All I did was say, check it out of your pocket for what you're doing and we're looking at you," he said in his new video. "Have a little more for Vanessa, her babies and the legacy of Kobe Bryant. Yes. But anyway, I will do what I have to keep doing. You keep doing what you are doing. We are very non-violent. I just want say that first of all. We speak from the heart. Some of you who have no heart do not understand it. But anyway, continue and enjoy your day. "
After the original Snoop Slamming King video was released, her best friend Oprah Winfrey said on NBC Today shows that the CBS this morning host "now has death threats and now has to travel safely.
President of CBS News Susan Zirinsky He said in a statement on Saturday: "We fully support Gayle King and his integrity as a journalist. We believe that the threats against her or any journalist who does her job are reprehensible."
