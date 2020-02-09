Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gail: He wasn't threatening a 70-year-old woman!

Snoop Dogg is retreating from the apparent threats he made against Gail King. Snoop was one of the many celebrities who criticized Gail for conducting an unprofessional and accusatory interview with Kobe Bryant's good friend, Lisa Leslie.

But Snoop went too far and called Gail a "dog with a dog's face." He also seemed to threaten to send people to harm the 70-year-old host of the CBS talk show.

Well, now Snoop moves away from his words. . . or clarifying. Yesterday, Snoop, 49, took IG and said he is "a non-violent man."

The rapper from 19990 continued: "I didn't threaten [Gail]. All I did was tell you … out of your pocket for what you're doing and we're watching you." He also asked Gail and other Kobe detractors to "think of Vanessa and the babies."