Sinn Fein on the threshold: party with the old I.R.A. Ties soar in the Irish elections

DUBLIN – Sinn Fein, a left-wing party excluded from Irish politics for its ties to sectarian violence, won the popular vote and seized most of the parliamentary seats in the country's national elections this weekend, according to the Results published on Sunday.
The vote loosened a 90-year domain in the power of two center-right parties in Ireland and put Sinn Fein at the gates of joining a coalition government, a notable rebuke to a political establishment that tried to describe him as aberrant and unavoidable during The whole campaign .
Challenging a reputation for extreme risk aversion, Irish voters ignored those warnings.
They gave Sinn Fein more votes than the Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, in his district of Dublin, although Ireland's voting system allowed Mr. Varadkar to maintain his parliamentary seat.
Irish voters handed more votes to leftist parties than in decades, realigning a center-centered political system along ideological and class lines.
And they noted that, more than a decade after the financial collapse of 2008, the aftershocks of that event were still felt, and voters punished Ireland's big party machines for adopting years of austerity and business-friendly policies.
"This is changing the form and mold of Irish politics,quot; Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Fein, told a group of reporters at a convention center in Dublin on Sunday. "This is not something transitory, it is only the beginning."
The results of the vote were preliminary, with approximately one third of the seats allocated. Final results are expected on Monday or Tuesday.
Sinn Fein used to be the political wing of the Irish Republican Army, which fought for Irish unity during the sectarian conflict of decades known as the Problems.
But those ties have faded from memory for many younger voters. And, especially in this campaign, the party opposed high rental prices and corporate tax exemptions at the center of its campaign, using its long history of organization and activism to present itself as the only party in contact with everyday complaints of people. .
Varadkar, on the other hand, was celebrated abroad for his success in negotiating a Brexit agreement with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain that avoided some of the most painful consequences of Britain's division with the European Union. But at home he faced growing anger over the rising costs of medical care and housing shortages that have increased rents and forced some young people to consider leaving the country.
The results were sobering for the duopoly that has long controlled Irish politics: Fine Gael, the center-right party of Varadkar, and Fianna Fail, the center-right opposition party. They have been exchanging power for decades.
Projections of the seats suggested that Fianna Fail was on track to win about 45 seats in the 160-seat Parliament, followed by Sinn Fein with 37 seats and Fine Gael with 36 seats. Several smaller left parties and independent legislators also won seats.
It is almost certain that the results would have been worse for the center-right parties if Sinn Fein had recovered from poor performance in last year's local elections and cautious about their prospects, not chosen to present only 42 candidates.
Parliament's control will likely be resolved in coalition negotiations in the coming weeks.
Both center-right parties had ruled out an alliance with Sinn Fein during the campaign, and Varadkar went so far as to say that Sinn Fein "was not a normal match." But analysts said the possibility of the two major parties joining forces themselves was remote, given the fear that anything less than a stellar race in power could prepare Sinn Fein for an even stronger performance in the next election. .
That seems to leave a coalition between Sinn Fein and one of the center-right parties as a plausible exit from the stalemate.
Analysts believe that Fianna Fail is the most likely candidate, given her desperation to return to power and her control of a majority of parliamentary seats. But they warned that any agreement was far from being sealed and that the outcome of the negotiations was difficult to predict.
Sinn Fein also said he would try to form a coalition with other left-wing parties, although not everyone is face to face either. A second choice also remains a possibility.
Analysts said the conditions that fueled the rise of Sinn Fein reflected those that have boosted support in Britain to Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the far-left Labor Party, and in the United States to Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. The main of these conditions are young people who suffer from low wages and skyrocketed income, and a generalized anger over tax exemptions and gentrification.
But Sinn Fein's anti-establishment campaign in Ireland is even more powerful, without blemish, as it is at any time in power.
"I think what this says is that, under the right circumstances, the left can still make a very popular appeal," said Michael Marsh, a professor at Trinity College in Dublin. "But they can do it in Ireland because the left has never been in power. In most of Europe, it has."
Huge challenges are coming if Sinn Fein joins a coalition government.
The party made a series of bold promises during its campaign, including a vote to build 100,000 homes, a task that analysts believe will be complicated by the need to recruit more builders for the growing construction industry in Ireland.
Still, for voters disgusted by decades of stalemate in Irish politics, it was welcome to see everyone but the same old faces at the top of the polls.
At the Lark Inn, a pub in a part of downtown Dublin where Sinn Fein has been popular for a long time, John Flood, 75, a retired interior decorator, sat at the bar while television showed both parties Ireland's principals losing one seat after another.
Flood said homelessness was the most important problem the next government would face, a problem that said previous governments had done little to solve.
"The rich get richer and the poor get impoverished," Flood said, "but all their policies remain the same."