Sinn Fein on the threshold: party with the old I.R.A. Ties soar in the Irish elections

But those ties have faded from memory for many younger voters. And, especially in this campaign, the party opposed high rental prices and corporate tax exemptions at the center of its campaign, using its long history of organization and activism to present itself as the only party in contact with everyday complaints of people. .

Varadkar, on the other hand, was celebrated abroad for his success in negotiating a Brexit agreement with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain that avoided some of the most painful consequences of Britain's division with the European Union. But at home he faced growing anger over the rising costs of medical care and housing shortages that have increased rents and forced some young people to consider leaving the country.

The results were sobering for the duopoly that has long controlled Irish politics: Fine Gael, the center-right party of Varadkar, and Fianna Fail, the center-right opposition party. They have been exchanging power for decades.

Projections of the seats suggested that Fianna Fail was on track to win about 45 seats in the 160-seat Parliament, followed by Sinn Fein with 37 seats and Fine Gael with 36 seats. Several smaller left parties and independent legislators also won seats.

It is almost certain that the results would have been worse for the center-right parties if Sinn Fein had recovered from poor performance in last year's local elections and cautious about their prospects, not chosen to present only 42 candidates.

Parliament's control will likely be resolved in coalition negotiations in the coming weeks.

Both center-right parties had ruled out an alliance with Sinn Fein during the campaign, and Varadkar went so far as to say that Sinn Fein "was not a normal match." But analysts said the possibility of the two major parties joining forces themselves was remote, given the fear that anything less than a stellar race in power could prepare Sinn Fein for an even stronger performance in the next election. .