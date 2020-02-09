Sheffield United 2-1 Bournemouth: Chris Wilder's men move to two points of the first four | Soccer news

















Lundstram winner sends Blades fifth

Sheffield United's charge to the Champions League places gained momentum when a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth led them to two points at Chelsea in fourth place.

Chris Wilder's men did it the hard way on Bramall Lane, coming from behind after Callum Wilson gave the improved cherries a well deserved early advantage (13).

Billy Sharp's goal just before the break (45 + 1) restored parity before John Lundstram, who had lost his place to the new signing Sander Berge, jumped from the bank to send the fifth Blades in the Premier League with a Clean end after bonding with your peers. substitute for Lys Mousset.

United has scored six substitute Premier League goals this season, more than any other team in the division, while the result leaves Eddie Howe's Bournemouth just two points from the drop zone.

Sheffield United: Henderson (7), Basham (7), Egan (7), O & # 39; Connell (7), Baldock (7), Berge (6), Norwood (6), Fleck (6), Stevens (6), Sharp (7)), McBurnie (7). Subs: Mousset (7), Lundstram (7) Bournemouth: Ramsdale (6), Smith (6), Francis (7), Ake (7), Rico (6), Gosling (6), Surman (6), Billing (6), H Wilson (6), Fraser (8) , C Wilson (7). Subs: Stanislas (6), King (7) Party man: Ryan Fraser

How the late Lundstram show frustrated the cherries …

During the first 30 minutes it was difficult to know who was pushing for Europe and who were the relegation fighters when the visitors, obviously driven by consecutive victories, played with great energy, quality and bite to win the second balls.

Ryan Fraser looked like a player with confidence recovered after an inconsistent campaign and was the instigator of the opening goal.

Sheffield United has not changed since their 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace while Chris Wilder kept the faith with Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie in front.

Eddie Howe made a victory change over Aston Villa and was forced when Jefferson Lerma was suspended and replaced by Andrew Surman. On the bench, Josh King returned from an injury.

A poor pass from Sheffield United's record signing, Berge, put his team in trouble and Dan Gosling fed Fraser, whose low cross was attacked by Harry Wilson and, although that effort was blocked, Callum Wilson was present to hit House.

Bournemouth could have immediately doubled his advantage when the center of Fraser left Philip Billing on tiptoe and somehow could not make contact with the ball from a short distance.

Wilder's team grew halfway and covered Bournemouth towards its own goal.

Oliver Norwood saw a deflected strike fall agonizing from a pole before Aaron Ramsdale made a good stop for Oli McBurnie.

It seemed that the Cherries would survive until the break, but the pressure finally said when Enda Stevens kept a corner alive and Sharp was on hand to push home from close range. His two goals this season have been against Bournemouth.

Captain Billy Sharp matched for the blades

The visitors were recomposed after the break and were ordered in possession with Nathan Ake and Simon Francis, stopping the balls that entered his box from wide areas.

A thunderous blow of Fraser after an excellent tuning of Callum Wilson caused a sensational salvation of Dean Henderson, who was at his best to deny the end.

The Blades seemed to run out of ideas, but the presentation of Lundstram and Mousset gave them life and in 84 minutes, they combined for the winner. With Bournemouth briefly disorganized, Mousset charged to the left and fed Lundstram, who sent a compound attack to the far corner.

Once again, the Blades showed their temper. It is amazing how far they have come in a short space of time.

Man of the match: Ryan Fraser

He is back. And in this kind of way, Bournemouth has a player capable of getting them out of trouble. This was the Ryan Fraser of last season, lively, intelligent and full of quality and cunning. He was the best player on the field and it was very unfortunate to be on the losing side. No player made more key passes (4) than the end and it was his quality that laid the groundwork for Bournemouth's opening goal.

It is a timely reminder to Bournemouth and potential suitors that the existing Fraser agreement expires at the end of the season and has been linked to a free transfer to Liverpool and Arsenal. In this presentation, clubs of that type will get in touch.

What the managers said …

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "I am not a comfortable coach, we are not a comfortable team. We want more. We have enjoyed our first year in the Premier League, we have played a role in it and there are some important games to come." We had to switch to a decent side today. . They have some dangerous players. I thought our last three were excellent. "

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "By the way we started the game, you wouldn't know we are in the position we are in. We passed the ball very well, we showed good composure, we scored a really good goal, we could have scored more. The first signs of the game It was very good and, in general, I thought the overall performance was pretty good. The two goals we conceded did not match the overall performance. The second goal was really bad. "

Opta statistics: the blades march

Sheffield United has won six of its last seven Premier League games against teams that start the day in the bottom half of the league (D1).

Bournemouth has lost seven of its last eight away matches in the Premier League (W1), losing each of the last four straight matches.

Callum Wilson of Bournemouth is one of only seven English players who has scored 40 Premier League goals since August 2015, the month he debuted in the competition.

There were 16 British players in the initial XI for this match, the most in a Premier League game since February 2019 (Burnley vs. Southampton, also 16).

Since August 2016, when Chris Wilder took over the club, Billy Sharp has scored 68 goals in the league for Sheffield United, 39 more than any other player at the moment.

Whats Next?

The host of Sheffield United Brighton on Bramall Lane next, although not until Saturday, February 22 after his mid-season break.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth also embarks in a week without an accessory, as they have 13 days to prepare for a crucial home meeting with Burnley.