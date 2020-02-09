Shannen Doherty denies the claims he smoked until 2019 in the middle of his battle against cancer

Wenn

In the middle of her legal battle against an insurance firm, the actress of & # 39; Beverly Hills, 90210 & # 39; She responds to the company for accusing her of smoking in the midst of her fight against cancer.

Shannen Doherty He has opened his well-being in the midst of his ongoing litigation against State Farm Insurance, claiming that the company is selling lies about his smoking habits to the public.

First "Charmed"The star's house was among the properties damaged in the Woolsey fire, which swept parts of southern California in 2018, and has been fighting agents at State Farm to cover the cost of a remodel since then.

However, the State Farm chiefs claim that because their home did not suffer any fire or structural damage, the compensation they already received, which is said to be more than $ 1 million, should have been sufficient as an agreement to cover remediation, professional cleaning and rental of a temporary house for one year.

The 48-year-old man "BH90210"The actress, accused of trying to shame company representatives to pay by making public her stage 4 cancer battle, which she revealed to fans on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, alleged that the company published a report alleging that he smoked cigarettes until March 2019, and accused State Farm officials of violating a protection order by publishing his address in public documents.

"As expected, false statements about me were included among inappropriate State Farm disclosures, including the unsubstantiated assessment by the State Farm expert that he had been smoking until March 2019," he said in a statement, according to Fox News. "It is outrageous that the State Farm Industrial Hygienist believes that it is appropriate for him to offer false speculation about me and for State Farm to put such lies in the public record," Doherty wrote.

The actress continued: "To be clear, I have not smoked cigarettes since my initial diagnosis of cancer in 2015."

She also emphasized that the actions of the insurance company are making her worry about her safety, and noted that "the public disclosure of this information has caused me great emotional suffering."

Doherty's lawyer also filed a motion asking the court to impose sanctions against State Farm, after officials reported a report on the actress's medical history in a lawsuit she is not involved in.