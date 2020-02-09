Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur head to Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have collaborated for the first time for the new official Hindi version of Jersey. The film was a massive success in the south and after Shahid achieved a remake last year titled Kabir Singh, he is ready to star in another. Shahid plays an aspiring middle-aged cricketer in the movie and, after filming for the movie in Mohali, tonight we capture him at the airport with Mrunal.



The duo seemed quite attractive when they got caught. While Shahid was shaking casually, Mrunal stunned in a dusty pink jumpsuit. In addition to the duo, we also captured Shahid's father, Pankaj Kapoor, at the airport. Check out the photos below.