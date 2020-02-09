Shah Rukh Khan's special publication for AbRam Khan is all love

Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood's biggest stars and has been relevant in the industry for more than three decades. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai & # 39; s Zero, a publication in which he took a break from the movies because he wanted to spend time with his family. King Khan visited Instagram today to post a collage of AbRam Khan, he wrote: "You train … you fight … you succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more prizes than Yes. It's a good thing. … now I need to train more! Proud and inspired! "

The actor made sure that his three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam learned self defense and after Aryan and Suhana had good results in class, AbRam's chance to shine was short. Recently he won a medal and to appreciate it, the actor made a special publication, check it out here.