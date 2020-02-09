Selena Gomez surprised at Patou at the Hollywood Beauty Awards

%MINIFYHTMLfe4cb108ad6efd8e75d4d9fd03ecaee011% %MINIFYHTMLfe4cb108ad6efd8e75d4d9fd03ecaee012%

Selena Gomez surprised Patou at the Hollywood Beauty Awards and fans are realizing the look. Designed by Kate Young, Selena wore a light pink dress without shoulders. The dress is not available for sale, but is receiving a mixed response from Selena fans. Some love Selena's appearance and many said the pale pink color was a perfect complement to Selena's natural skin tone. On the other hand, some have said that they are not fans of the appearance of bare shoulders and long sleeves shaped like a cape.

Kate Young is known for creating unique and elegant looks for Selena and did not disappoint with this outfit. Selena combined the pale pink Patou dress with a pair of silver heels with Aquazzura straps. The shoes sell for approximately $ 950 and are in demand.

For the jewelry, Selena opted for Roberto Coin and used her Venetian ring, which sells for approximately $ 3,000 and the Roberto Coin diamond hoop earrings that cost approximately $ 3,100.

You can see a picture of Selena Gomez while attending the Hollywood Beauty Awards below.

Selena's hair and makeup looked perfect and Marissa Marina created the look. Selena wore her hair in a high bun with loose strands that framed her face. Selena's bangs parted in the middle and moved aside. You may see a photo that Marissa shared with the back of Selena's hairstyle below.

Hung Vango made Selena's makeup that had deep, earthy tones in her eyes and a medium red shade for her lips. The colors accentuated the pale pink tones of her dress and looked flattering with her natural color. Roberto Coin shared a picture of Selena from the awards ceremony and stated the following.

A true beauty inside and out ✨ | @selenagomez uses #robertocoin for the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Selena Gomez has a fabulous glamor team as both her makeup artist Hung Vango and her stylist Marissa Marino won awards. You can see a post that Hung shared along with his statement below.

I'm on the moon receiving the @HollywoodBeautyAwards The Nicki Ledermann Award for Makeup Artist tonight! This moment celebrates a lifelong journey of following my passion. I am grateful for the opportunities to work with many beautiful and talented people. Thank you from the heart to those who gave me their vows! Congratulations to my friend @ marissa.marino for her victory too. We thank @selenagomez for always being there for us and @kateyoung @thatgirlbeverly and my manager @melissaannepursel for coming to support us. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Ad

What do you think about Selena Gomez's look at the Hollywood Beauty Awards?



