Seeyouatmidnight returns to Kelso | Racing news





Seeyouatmidnight

Sandy Thomson is "dreaming,quot; that Seeyouatmidnight arrives at the Cheltenham Festival as she prepares to return from retirement at Kelso on Thursday.

Thomson hoped to run in Musselburgh last weekend, but that was too early for the 12-year-old boy, who was a classy artist in his day.

He achieved a victory for Rendlesham Hurdle before he went on chasing, which saw him explain to Blaklion in the Dipper's Novice Hunt and give Bristol De Mai a 12-length beating in Carlisle.

"I was not ready for Musselburgh, but we are delighted where we are now," Thomson said.

"The forecast is not too bright for next week, since we could have some snow on Thursday, anyway that could deter some of the southerners!

"He has returned since mid-September and this was always in the back of my mind as a possibility. He was hanging together when we finished his work and we are chasing hunters since hopefully he will not be under such pressure.

"If Kelso is out, then we probably couldn't qualify for Cheltenham, but that's just the dream: we take it one day at a time as always with him."

"He ran in the Grand National, so Aintree could be where we finish if he doesn't qualify for Cheltenham. We don't rule out anything, but Kelso is the first part of the plan."

"There is a point to point on February 23 and that would hopefully qualify him for Cheltenham, that's the dream anyway."