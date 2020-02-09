See the red carpet looks of Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2020

After the show is the after party!

While the Oscar 2020 red carpet brought more of a fabulous appearance, we are pleased to tell you that it was only the beginning of a fashionable night.

For many Hollywood stars, their plans for Sunday night included a trip to the Vanity fair Oscar party organized by Radhika jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

While Oscar attendees are expected to attend after the broadcast is transmitted, more than a few familiar faces decided to go ahead and spend the party early. Fortunately for us, they are bringing fabulous red carpet looks that deserve a lot of attention.

Whether you are looking for a partner from list A as Gabrielle Union Y Dwyane Wade or a star that always attracts attention with its designer appearance: see you Sofia Vergara"There are many wonders in our gallery below."