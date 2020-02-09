See the red carpet looks of Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2020

After the show is the after party!
While the Oscar 2020 red carpet brought more of a fabulous appearance, we are pleased to tell you that it was only the beginning of a fashionable night.
For many Hollywood stars, their plans for Sunday night included a trip to the Vanity fair Oscar party organized by Radhika jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.
While Oscar attendees are expected to attend after the broadcast is transmitted, more than a few familiar faces decided to go ahead and spend the party early. Fortunately for us, they are bringing fabulous red carpet looks that deserve a lot of attention.
Whether you are looking for a partner from list A as Gabrielle Union Y Dwyane Wade or a star that always attracts attention with its designer appearance: see you Sofia Vergara"There are many wonders in our gallery below."
So take popcorn and see what your favorite stars wear in one of the most fabulous parties in the city.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Jessica Alba
Karwai Tang / Getty Images
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Sarah in Harry Kotlar jewelry
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle in Giambattista Valli
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage
Sofia Vergara
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Catherine O & # 39; Hara
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Lena Waithe
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Olivia Wilde
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Bryce Dallas Howard
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Megan Mullally
John Shearer / Getty Images
Rashida Jones
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage
Amanda Peet
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
In Zuhair Murad with jewelry by Jennifer Meyer
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Leslie Mann
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Katharine McPhee
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Jon Hamm
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Monica Lewinsky
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Patricia Clarkson
John Shearer / Getty Images
Joan collins
Jon Kopaloff / WireImage
Megalyn Echikunwoke
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Michael Keaton
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Shonda Rhimes
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Ava DuVernay
George Pimentel / Getty Images
J.J. Abrams
Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock
Ronan Farrow
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Nick Offerman
John Shearer / Getty Images
Judith Light
Watch the Oscar 2020 broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! Special After Party at E! at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8: 15 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.