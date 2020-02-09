Home Entertainment See the red carpet looks of Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2020

After the show is the after party!

While the Oscar 2020 red carpet brought more of a fabulous appearance, we are pleased to tell you that it was only the beginning of a fashionable night.

For many Hollywood stars, their plans for Sunday night included a trip to the Vanity fair Oscar party organized by Radhika jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

While Oscar attendees are expected to attend after the broadcast is transmitted, more than a few familiar faces decided to go ahead and spend the party early. Fortunately for us, they are bringing fabulous red carpet looks that deserve a lot of attention.

Whether you are looking for a partner from list A as Gabrielle Union Y Dwyane Wade or a star that always attracts attention with its designer appearance: see you Sofia Vergara"There are many wonders in our gallery below."

So take popcorn and see what your favorite stars wear in one of the most fabulous parties in the city.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

Sarah in Harry Kotlar jewelry

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle in Giambattista Valli

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Sofia Vergara

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Sofia Vergara

Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Catherine O & # 39; Hara

Lena Waithe, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Lena Waithe

Olivia Wilde, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Elizabeth Banks

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Bryce Dallas Howard, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard

Megan Mullally, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Megan Mullally

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Rashida Jones

John Shearer / Getty Images

Rashida Jones

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Amanda Peet

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Amanda Peet

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Tracee Ellis Ross

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

In Zuhair Murad with jewelry by Jennifer Meyer

Leslie Mann, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Leslie Mann

Katharine McPhee, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee

Jon Hamm, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Jon Hamm

Monica Lewinsky, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Monica Lewinsky

Kathryn Hahn, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Patricia Clarkson, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Patricia Clarkson

Joan Collins, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

John Shearer / Getty Images

Joan collins

Megalyn Echikunwoke, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Michael Keaton, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Michael Keaton

Shonda Rhimes, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Shonda Rhimes

Ava DuVernay, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, J.J. Abrams

George Pimentel / Getty Images

J.J. Abrams

Ronan Farrow, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock

Ronan Farrow

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Nick Offerman

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nick Offerman

Judith Light, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

John Shearer / Getty Images

Judith Light

Watch the Oscar 2020 broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! Special After Party at E! at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8: 15 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.

