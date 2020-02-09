See Jeff Bezos' reaction to the opening monologue of the Chris Rock Oscars

Chris Rock Y Steve Martin He did not forgive anyone during his opening monologue at the 2020 Oscars. Not even the richest man in the room.
After Janelle Monáe He wrapped his opening potpourri at the 92nd Academy Awards, Rock and Martin took the stage to kick off the show, mocking everything from the Iowa assemblies, the infamous Oscar confusion for the Best Movie in 2017 and the flagrant lack of diversity year after year. Year in the awards ceremony. But the two also threw a jab or two at Amazon CFO and the billionaire, Jeff Bezos.
"Oh, Jeff Bezos is here!" exclaimed the Everyone hates Chris funny. "Wow, great actor!" Martin intervened.
"He has cash, but when he issues a check, the bank bounces. Like, Jeff Bezos is so rich (that) he divorced and is still the richest man in the world," Rock said, while Bezos couldn't do anything but laugh. . off.
It's been almost a year since Jeff and his wife MacKenzie Bezos They found themselves in a media circus surrounding their divorce.
According to Bezos at that time, the couple decided to go their own way after 25 years of marriage, "after a long period of love exploration and trial separation," they decided it was better to continue their "shared lives as friends."
Simply put, there were also reports that the CEO was secretly dating former Good morning L.A. co-host Lauren Sanchez.
Rock then hit Bezos with the hit line.
"Jeff Bezos observed Marriage history and he thought it was a comedy, "he added, while the room full of celebrities burst into laughter.
The cameras then focused Marriage history stars Adam Driver Y Laura Dern, who also laughed hysterically at jokes.
While for the most part, Bezos seemed lively and taking jokes calmly, there were a couple of times when he felt he might feel a little uncomfortable.
Concluding that part of the monologue, Rocked as Martin if he had anything else to add about Bezos.
To which Martin replied: "No, I like to receive my packages on time."
Of course, social media users quickly turned to Twitter to share their opinions on that fragment of the monologue.
A user wrote"Jeff Bezos laughing at two jokes about his divorce is legitimately good live television."
Another Twitter user wrote"I'm fine with a three-hour roast of Jeff Bezos."
