See Jeff Bezos' reaction to the opening monologue of the Chris Rock Oscars

Chris Rock Y Steve Martin He did not forgive anyone during his opening monologue at the 2020 Oscars. Not even the richest man in the room.

After Janelle Monáe He wrapped his opening potpourri at the 92nd Academy Awards, Rock and Martin took the stage to kick off the show, mocking everything from the Iowa assemblies, the infamous Oscar confusion for the Best Movie in 2017 and the flagrant lack of diversity year after year. Year in the awards ceremony. But the two also threw a jab or two at Amazon CFO and the billionaire, Jeff Bezos.

"Oh, Jeff Bezos is here!" exclaimed the Everyone hates Chris funny. "Wow, great actor!" Martin intervened.

"He has cash, but when he issues a check, the bank bounces. Like, Jeff Bezos is so rich (that) he divorced and is still the richest man in the world," Rock said, while Bezos couldn't do anything but laugh. . off.