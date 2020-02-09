See all celebrity couples when they arrive on the Oscar red carpet

Can you think of a better date night?

The 2020 Oscars finally arrived after a season of awards that already included the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, the WGA Awards, the BAFTA, the Grammy … the list goes on.

Tonight's Academy Awards are the biggest in Hollywood and we hope to see hundreds of actors, writers, directors and more from the A list descend to the Dolby Theater to pick up the hardware.

However, in the meantime, it is clear that many of tonight's celebrities are already winners as they smile alongside their loves on the red carpet before heading to the show.

We were excited to see America Ferreraand her husband Ryan Piers Williams posing in step and repeat together, with the How to Train Your Dragon Star showing his belly.

In another part of the carpet, our hearts shot up when we saw Kelly RipaY Mark Consuelos Stop to take pictures for paparazzi in style.