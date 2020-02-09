Scottish Cup: Celtic headlines will play St Johnstone in the quarterfinals | Soccer news





Celtic defeated Clyde 3-0 to reserve his place in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup

Holders of the Scottish Cup, Celtic, will travel to St Johnstone in the quarterfinals of this year's competition.

%MINIFYHTMLb4ac59dbc3578591fcd56f6e338ffb0811% %MINIFYHTMLb4ac59dbc3578591fcd56f6e338ffb0812%

Steven Gerrard's Rangers head to Tynecastle to play Hearts, while Hibernian faces Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Easter Road.

The winners of the repetition between St Mirren and Motherwell will be at home against those who progress from the repeated draw between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

The games will be played on the weekend of February 29 to March 1.

A very changed Celtic team surpassed the elements to secure their place in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory at Clyde on Sunday, while the Rangers were 4-1 winners in Hamilton.

Celtic have won the Scottish Cup in the last three seasons as part of the national triples and will bring their tournament totals to 40 if they succeed again this year.

The Neil Lennon team has already won the League Cup this season and has seven points ahead at the top of the Scottish Premier League, as they point to a fourth consecutive national triplet.