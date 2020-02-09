ScarJo and Florence Pugh had the most beautiful moment at the Oscars 2020

John Salangsang / BEI / Shutterstock
And the prize for the cutest red carpet gathering goes to … the Black Widows!
Sorry for this man, Colin Jost Y Zach Braffbut we can't get enough of Scarlett Johansson Y Florence Pugh being ridiculously cute on the Oscar 2020 red carpet together. Seriously, were two stars more excited to see each other than the two Black Widow co-stars, even if they compete with each other in the Best Supporting Actress category?
Scarlett, dressed in a beautiful Oscar de la Renta champagne-colored dress with a structured corset, and Florence, dressed in a Louis Vuitton dress with turquoise tiers, could not contain her joy for meeting on the carpet before the 92nd Prizes of the Annual Academy, being very attractive. in a sweet hug
A double nominee tonight, Scarlett, 35, is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her turn. JoJo Rabbit, while Florence, 24, earned a nomination for her work as Amy March in Little woman.
While Scarlett walked the carpet with her fiance Colin Jost, Florence brought her mother as her date for the big night, with boyfriend Zach Braff apparently not walking on the red carpet.
ScarJo and Florence, both Oscar nominees for the first time, star in the long-awaited together Black widow Independent film, which will hit theaters on May 1. While Scarlett repeats the role of Natasha Romanoff, Florence is making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova, another black widow who is a sister figure of Natasha.
And in real life, Florence also sees Scarlett as "an older sister," he admitted to Tonight entertainment She approached the star, who is also nominated for Best Actress for Marriage history, Before the big night of support.
"This is going to be crazy," Pugh said. "I already sent him a text message that said: & # 39; You realize that you will only have to take my hand and guide me through the whole experience & # 39;".
Black widows stay together.
Watch the Oscar 2020 broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party special in E! at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8: 15 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.