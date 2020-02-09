ScarJo and Florence Pugh had the most beautiful moment at the Oscars 2020

And the prize for the cutest red carpet gathering goes to … the Black Widows!

Sorry for this man, Colin Jost Y Zach Braffbut we can't get enough of Scarlett Johansson Y Florence Pugh being ridiculously cute on the Oscar 2020 red carpet together. Seriously, were two stars more excited to see each other than the two Black Widow co-stars, even if they compete with each other in the Best Supporting Actress category?

Scarlett, dressed in a beautiful Oscar de la Renta champagne-colored dress with a structured corset, and Florence, dressed in a Louis Vuitton dress with turquoise tiers, could not contain her joy for meeting on the carpet before the 92nd Prizes of the Annual Academy, being very attractive. in a sweet hug

A double nominee tonight, Scarlett, 35, is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her turn. JoJo Rabbit, while Florence, 24, earned a nomination for her work as Amy March in Little woman.