Sandra Oh and more stars stun in flashy sleeves at the Oscars 2020

The celebrities brought the drama … with their fashion!
The Oscars 2020 are officially in full swing and for the last awards ceremony of the season, it is closing tightly. On Sunday, the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood crossed the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.
It is safe to say that fashion was dazzling with so many stars with dazzling dresses, striking tuxedos and eccentric accessories. While there were many unexpected trends, such as black and pink cape dresses and blocking designs, the one that made a statement were the dramatic sleeves.
And nobody took off the trend of sleeves like Sandra Oh, which almost burned the red carpet with its bigger than life Elie saab couture piece. The bright number not only included swollen sleeves, but they were adorned with a huge tulle fabric that looked like a bouquet of roses.
Further, Margot Robbie Also stunned with a navy blue couture dress from Chanel.
From its open sleeves to the floor to the eye-catching jewelry accessory in front of its upper part, the Bomb The actress dazzled at the annual ceremony. Other notable sleeves? Gal Gadot, Julia Butters Y Janelle Monáe.
To see who appeared and appeared in statement sleeves, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
ROBYN BECK / AFP through Getty Images
Sandra Oh
The legendary star dresses to kill in a piece of couture Elie Saab that features sleeves larger than life.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Gal Gadot
Bold and delicate all in one! the Wonder Woman star is bold with the Givenchy piece that blocks the color.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Janelle Monáe
Blinded by this beauty! The singer appears and is shown with a personalized Ralph Lauren dress adorned with diamonds.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Rooney mara
Mara takes theatricality to the red carpet with her black dress by Alexander McQueen. Peek-a-boo lace and extreme cuts give you more advantage.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Molly Sims
The supermodel shows that more is more sometimes. His pieces of Zuhair Murad have it all: a deep neckline, dazzling beads, a sexy slit, exaggerated frills and unforgettable sleeves.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Olivia Coleman
The Oscar winner looks like royalty in her dress Stella McCartney, which includes a fabulous cape and sleeves.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Lucy Boynton
All eyes are on Lucy's sleeves. She dazzles with a black and white Chanel dress.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Julia Butters
The actress illuminates the red carpet with her vibrant pink dress.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
America Ferrera
A lady in red! The actress dazzles in a dazzling design by Alberta Ferretti.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Sigourney Weaver
Green of envy! The legendary star shines with an emerald green dress by Christian Dior.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Renee Zellweger
A blank vision! the Judy The star stuns with a bright sequin dress by Armani Privé. The asymmetric structure is a chef's kiss.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Charlize Theron
The Bombshell star takes him out of the park with his real but daring number. Sexy sleeves and thigh opening make it a piece to remember.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Margot Robbie
the Bomb The actress stuns with a simple but striking Chanel dress at the annual ceremony.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Maya Rudolph
The comedian and actress brings bold and bright fashion to the red carpet with her shiny copper cape dress.
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Rebel Wilson
Wilson radiates the glamor of old Hollywood in a bright golden dress by Jason Wu.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Blac Chyna
The reality show personality makes the red carpet its catwalk with its dramatic ensemble.
