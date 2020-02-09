Sandra Oh and more stars stun in flashy sleeves at the Oscars 2020

The celebrities brought the drama … with their fashion!

The Oscars 2020 are officially in full swing and for the last awards ceremony of the season, it is closing tightly. On Sunday, the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood crossed the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

It is safe to say that fashion was dazzling with so many stars with dazzling dresses, striking tuxedos and eccentric accessories. While there were many unexpected trends, such as black and pink cape dresses and blocking designs, the one that made a statement were the dramatic sleeves.

And nobody took off the trend of sleeves like Sandra Oh, which almost burned the red carpet with its bigger than life Elie saab couture piece. The bright number not only included swollen sleeves, but they were adorned with a huge tulle fabric that looked like a bouquet of roses.

Further, Margot Robbie Also stunned with a navy blue couture dress from Chanel.