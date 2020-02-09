Sam Mendes congratulated as winner of the Oscar 2020 for the best film and the best director

The director of & # 39; 1917 & # 39; receives congratulations from his team on the next Broadway play & # 39; The Lehman Trilogy & # 39; as an Oscar winner hours before the Academy Awards ceremony officially begins.
Officers behind Sam MendesThe next Broadway play was red-faced on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after accidentally launching an announcement that prematurely included the director as a double winner at the 2020 Oscars.
The Academy Awards take place in Los Angeles on Sunday night, but hours before the biggest event on the Hollywood calendar, a representative in charge of the social media account of "Lehman's trilogy"He leaked a previously prepared Instagram promotion, acclaiming Mendes as the recipient of the Oscar awards for best film and best director.
The critically acclaimed war film by the filmmaker "1917", is nominated for 10 awards at the prestigious ceremony, including the two mentioned.
The publication read: "De Sam Mendes, Academy Award winner for Best Director and Best Film for his epic of World War I & # 39; 1917 & # 39 ;, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY premieres on Broadway on March 26. Previews begin on March 7. "
He remained alive for several hours before being removed.
A spokesman for the production tells TMZ that the charge was made in error, insisting that they have no idea if Mendes will win big, although they will support him.