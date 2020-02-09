Sam Mendes congratulated as winner of the Oscar 2020 for the best film and the best director

Wenn

The director of & # 39; 1917 & # 39; receives congratulations from his team on the next Broadway play & # 39; The Lehman Trilogy & # 39; as an Oscar winner hours before the Academy Awards ceremony officially begins.

Up News Info –

Officers behind Sam MendesThe next Broadway play was red-faced on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after accidentally launching an announcement that prematurely included the director as a double winner at the 2020 Oscars.

The Academy Awards take place in Los Angeles on Sunday night, but hours before the biggest event on the Hollywood calendar, a representative in charge of the social media account of "Lehman's trilogy"He leaked a previously prepared Instagram promotion, acclaiming Mendes as the recipient of the Oscar awards for best film and best director.

%MINIFYHTMLb5f55b09736436fdb2ce445d2720df8411% %MINIFYHTMLb5f55b09736436fdb2ce445d2720df8412%

The critically acclaimed war film by the filmmaker "1917", is nominated for 10 awards at the prestigious ceremony, including the two mentioned.

The publication read: "De Sam Mendes, Academy Award winner for Best Director and Best Film for his epic of World War I & # 39; 1917 & # 39 ;, THE LEHMAN TRILOGY premieres on Broadway on March 26. Previews begin on March 7. "

He remained alive for several hours before being removed.

A spokesman for the production tells TMZ that the charge was made in error, insisting that they have no idea if Mendes will win big, although they will support him.