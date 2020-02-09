Saira Khan says she can relate to the "pain, confusion and anguish,quot; of Phillip Schofield's wife

Loose Women star Saira Khan says she can relate to the "pain, confusion and anguish,quot; of discovering that a couple has not been honest about their true sexuality, after their first love came out as gay.

ITV's fellow presenter, Saira, 49, has shared her "utmost respect,quot; for Phillip, but says she feels it is her wife who should receive "the credit and an outpouring of love on Twitter."

The mother of two, in her column for the Sunday Mirror, explained that she also had a relationship with a homosexual man, and how her & # 39; plans and dreams were shattered & # 39; at the news that his first love was gay.

Saira Khan has said that she can relate to the "pain, confusion and anguish,quot; of discovering that her husband is gay, because her first love came to light.

She wrote: & # 39; I know a little about the pain, confusion and pain that Steph, the mother of her two children, will suffer.

"Because I also supported my first love when he hit me with the news that he preferred men."

The panelist of Loose Women made the confession in June last year that her boyfriend from the university confessed to him by phone that he was gay, after spending three years together.

Speaking of Phillip, the star of This Morning, he continued: & # 39; It was very brave of him to make public, at age 57, and I have the greatest respect for him. But it is Steph who needs the credit and a torrent of love on Twitter & # 39 ;.

Explaining that he was 18 when he met the man he thought he would marry, Saira continued: "I'm sure Steph, like me, would have been devastated when he found out. Your world is falling apart. Your plans and dreams are shattered.

I suspect that when Phil told Steph, his first thoughts would have been for him and not for herself.

Phillip admitted that before leaving he had suicidal thoughts and even sought therapy for his sexuality, adding that he was "naive,quot; in thinking that he could repress him when he married Stephanie in 1993.

Phillip told The Sun on Sunday that he thinks he knew he was gay during his marriage to Stephanie, and said: "Whatever there is & # 39; & # 39; there & # 39; & # 39 ;, I thought, & # 39; & # 39; Well, whatever it is, stay behind because I'm happy. & # 39; & # 39;

The veteran television star added that she was "naive,quot; to think that she could repress her sexuality when she married Stephanie 27 years ago, but did not consider her sexuality since it was a "moment of joy,quot; for him.

"If you ask someone who is gay, they know there is no confusion."

The veteran television star said she was "naive,quot; to think that she could repress her sexuality when she married Stephanie 27 years ago. He is represented with Steph and his two daughters Ruby and Molly Lowe.

Last year, Saira talked about the "trauma,quot; she experienced after discovering that her boyfriend was gay.

& # 39; It was so traumatic that I don't even remember what happened after that. It was as if my entire world had collapsed. I didn't even know what gay meant, "he said.

Despite his initial shock, Saira explained that he quickly reached the news and kept in touch with his old flame.

Sitting between Coleen Nolan and Jane Moore, the former Apprentice star, happily married to Steve Hyde, began to explain: & # 39; I was in that situation. I was in college I was 18 years old and I met this amazing person that I fell in love with.

& # 39; We were the first for each other on many levels. We dated each one for four years. He was the love of my life, I was the love of his life. We talked about how we were going to name our first child and all that so honestly, it was simply amazing & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Last year at Loose Women, Saira talked about the "trauma,quot; she experienced after discovering that her boyfriend was gay.

The former apprentice star recalled how she gave her adopted daughter the name they had talked about giving her first child.

However, Saira noticed that something was wrong when her boyfriend did not call her as usual.

“ We used to call each other all the time, then a week, there was a week, when he didn't call me, and in those days we didn't have mobile phones, so I was in the red cabin putting my phone. 10 and 20ps in.

& # 39; I said: "You haven't called in the whole week, are you alright?" It made the silence.

"He said:" Are you alright? You are sitting? "He said:" I have something to tell you. I hope you're well, but I'm gay.

“ But looking back now and soon after, I reached an agreement and I knew, obviously, that was what it meant to him.

& # 39; That was her life and a few years ago, she adopted a little girl and called her the name we would give our baby, who was Sophia.

& # 39; I've always kept in touch with him because it's a very special part of my life. For me, it was nice, but it's a shock and it's heartbreaking.

& # 39; It was the surprise that was over. I never thought I would love or meet someone like that again, but now, looking back, I am happily married and I think it should be & # 39; & # 39 ;.